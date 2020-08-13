Robinsons Global sets up new warehousing facility in Thane with Rs 6.5 cr investment

Third party logistics services provider Robinsons Global on Thursday said it has recently set up a new warehousing facility at Bhiwandi in Thane district with a total investment of Rs 6.5 crore. This is the first such warehouse of the four such facilities Robinson Global Logistics Solutions (RGL) plans to set up by the first quarter of 2021 in the country, the company said in a release. RGL, which caters to various sectors such as nutraceuticals and dairy products, that require temperature-controlled environments, and solutions for electronics and white goods manufacturers, garments, furniture, among others, currently has 36 warehouses across 18 states in the country.

RGL has set up a warehousing facility in 1,50,000 sq ft, which includes 25,000 sq ft of temperature controlled area, with a spectrum of +4 to -25 degree celsius at Bhiwandi in the Thane district of Maharashtra, the company said. With a consolidated expense of Rs 6.5 crore over a period of six months, the warehouse is designed to create cost efficient systems that leverage machine learning and Internet of Things for surveillance and people management.

It is equipped with fire hydrants and multi-tiered shelving systems, mezzanines, heavy duty pallet racking systems, dock levellers, internal dock and motorised shutters, it said. The warehouse is now operational after completion of phase one developments and the second phase will see installation of solar panels to help create a source of sustainable energy source in line with the company's mandate to reduce waste and contribute to the protection of the environment, RGL said.

This warehouse is part of a larger expansion plan for RGL that includes introduction of value-added services like transport brokerage and document storage, along with addition of four more warehouses across the country in the coming months, it said. "We are already in the process of adding three more warehouses similar to this Bhiwandi facility in other parts of the country by Q1 2021," RGL CEO Vazirani said.

RGL also plans to launch its independent transportation brokerage vertical in October and document management services in September 2020, both of which will add value to the company's clients, he added. In addition to the state-of-the-art warehouses, RGL believes in digitising a lot of daily activities by providing its clients a single-window platform to view, download all financial related transactions through its cloud-based ERP – Zoho Books, the company said.

Business Intelligence for inventory for customers using RGL's WMS is also being made available in the third quarter of this year so the customer gets a holistic view of operations from the comfort of their home rather than reviewing multiple excel reports from various locations, it said.