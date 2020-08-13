Left Menu
Development News Edition

Robinsons Global sets up new warehousing facility in Thane with Rs 6.5 cr investment

"We are already in the process of adding three more warehouses similar to this Bhiwandi facility in other parts of the country by Q1 2021," RGL CEO Vazirani said. RGL also plans to launch its independent transportation brokerage vertical in October and document management services in September 2020, both of which will add value to the company's clients, he added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 21:39 IST
Robinsons Global sets up new warehousing facility in Thane with Rs 6.5 cr investment

Third party logistics services provider Robinsons Global on Thursday said it has recently set up a new warehousing facility at Bhiwandi in Thane district with a total investment of Rs 6.5 crore. This is the first such warehouse of the four such facilities Robinson Global Logistics Solutions (RGL) plans to set up by the first quarter of 2021 in the country, the company said in a release. RGL, which caters to various sectors such as nutraceuticals and dairy products, that require temperature-controlled environments, and solutions for electronics and white goods manufacturers, garments, furniture, among others, currently has 36 warehouses across 18 states in the country.

RGL has set up a warehousing facility in 1,50,000 sq ft, which includes 25,000 sq ft of temperature controlled area, with a spectrum of +4 to -25 degree celsius at Bhiwandi in the Thane district of Maharashtra, the company said. With a consolidated expense of Rs 6.5 crore over a period of six months, the warehouse is designed to create cost efficient systems that leverage machine learning and Internet of Things for surveillance and people management.

It is equipped with fire hydrants and multi-tiered shelving systems, mezzanines, heavy duty pallet racking systems, dock levellers, internal dock and motorised shutters, it said. The warehouse is now operational after completion of phase one developments and the second phase will see installation of solar panels to help create a source of sustainable energy source in line with the company's mandate to reduce waste and contribute to the protection of the environment, RGL said.

This warehouse is part of a larger expansion plan for RGL that includes introduction of value-added services like transport brokerage and document storage, along with addition of four more warehouses across the country in the coming months, it said. "We are already in the process of adding three more warehouses similar to this Bhiwandi facility in other parts of the country by Q1 2021," RGL CEO Vazirani said.

RGL also plans to launch its independent transportation brokerage vertical in October and document management services in September 2020, both of which will add value to the company's clients, he added. In addition to the state-of-the-art warehouses, RGL believes in digitising a lot of daily activities by providing its clients a single-window platform to view, download all financial related transactions through its cloud-based ERP – Zoho Books, the company said.

Business Intelligence for inventory for customers using RGL's WMS is also being made available in the third quarter of this year so the customer gets a holistic view of operations from the comfort of their home rather than reviewing multiple excel reports from various locations, it said.

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal likely to take time, why there is hope till Season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. requires Confucius Institute center to register as foreign mission

The United States said on Thursday it was requiring the center that manages the Chinese government-funded Confucius Institutes in the United States to register as a foreign mission, the latest sign of the deteriorating relationship between ...

IIT-Ropar develops room disinfection device

The Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar on Thursday said they have developed a room disinfection device in collaboration with a private company. Working with Momentum India Private Limited, the indigenous device harnesses the germicidal e...

Cong spokesperson Shergill urges I&B ministry to issue advisory to restore 'civility' in TV debates

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill on Thursday urged the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to take steps to restore civility in television debates and pitched for issuance of an advisory to enforce a code of conduct by news channels...

Editors Guild condemns incidents of assaults on journalists in Delhi, Bengaluru

The Editors Guild of India on Thursday termed as reprehensible the separate incidents of assault on journalists in Delhi and Bengaluru and demanded that police authorities must quickly take necessary steps to initiate action against the gui...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020