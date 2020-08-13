Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ugro Capital raises about Rs 400 crore

The company's optimism about loan demand stems from rising disbursals which has reached 80 per cent of pre-lockdown levels, it said. "We have cumulatively raised Rs 397 crore from public and private sector banks in term loans and through the government's partial credit guarantee scheme and the targeted long-term repo operations announced by the central bank," Shachindra Nath, chairman and managing director of Ugro Capital, was quoted saying in the statement.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 22:35 IST
Ugro Capital raises about Rs 400 crore

Mid-sized non-banking lender Ugro Capital has raised about Rs 400 crore from banks and through other debt instruments as it expects credit demand to gather momentum with the coronavirus-induced lockdown getting lifted in most parts. The fundraising during the course of the first quarter comes even as it sits on a liquidity of over Rs 300 crore, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

On the asset side, it said as much as 63 per cent of the loan book of Rs 847 crore is under moratorium but 69 per cent of the total assets are secured. The company's optimism about loan demand stems from rising disbursals which has reached 80 per cent of pre-lockdown levels, it said.

"We have cumulatively raised Rs 397 crore from public and private sector banks in term loans and through the government's partial credit guarantee scheme and the targeted long-term repo operations announced by the central bank," Shachindra Nath, chairman and managing director of Ugro Capital, was quoted saying in the statement. But, during March-July, it sanctioned Rs 150 crore loans, of which over Rs 100 crore are yet to be drawn down.

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal likely to take time, why there is hope till Season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

British, Irish PMs upbeat on trade deal after N.Ireland talks

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Irish counterpart voiced optimism for a zero-tariff British-European Union trade deal after meeting in Northern Ireland on Thursday for their first talks since Michel Martin took office.But Johns...

U.S. requires Confucius Institute center to register as foreign mission

The United States said on Thursday it was requiring the center that manages Chinese government-funded Confucius Institutes in the United States to register as a foreign mission, the latest sign of deteriorating relations between Washington ...

Google testing domain-only URLs for Chrome to prevent scams, phishing

Tech giant Google is experimenting with the new feature which will allow the display of domain names only in the address bar of Google Chrome and not in the full URLs.According to The Verge, this feature will help in protecting users agains...

Coyotes search for offense in Game 2 vs. Avalanche

The Arizona Coyotes need to match the Colorado Avalanches firepower if theyre going to stand a chance at staying alive in the postseason. The Avalanche scored three times during a span of 1 minute, 23 seconds in the third period of a 3-0 wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020