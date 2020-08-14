Left Menu
Kenya Power to relocate more than 1000 staff from Nairobi to other regions

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 14-08-2020 11:04 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 11:04 IST
Kenya Power to relocate more than 1000 staff from Nairobi to other regions
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@KenyaPower_Care)

Kenya Power has decided to relocate about 1000 of its staff from Nairobi to other regions under a devolved structure meant to remove 'idlers' from the head offices, improve services and achieve efficiency, according to a news report by Daily Nation.

The plan, which will see the utility firm operate in zones and regions is expected to drive power connection to areas without supply, collect the debt, and better customer services as the company seek to turn around from its financial constraints.

Kenya Power Managing Director Bernard Ngugi has said the concentration of staff who are essentially supposed to be in the field has slowed some projects and created a supply gap that electricity cartels tried to fill, causing massive losses to the firm via illegal connections.

"We made a mistake when key people who are supposed to be in the field sat in the head office and left the business in the field to be run by other people, "said Ngugi.

Crooks who learned the trade from their engagement with us on contracts took advantage and stole power because the demand is always there. We have now decided to devolve our management. It has been part of our inefficiency and we want to make a human resource structure with a wider base and smaller apex, "he added.

