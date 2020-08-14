Flex Releases 2020 Sustainability Report

2019 accomplishments include a 10% growth in renewable energy use, 20% incident rate reduction and 93% of global sites hosted community outreach activities Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India – Business Wire India Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) recently released its 2020 sustainability report, summarizing the company’s global sustainability activities, performance and results from calendar year 2019. The report provides a look at how Flex is stewarding sustainable manufacturing operations to minimize its environmental impact, driving responsible business practices and contributing to the communities in which it operates. Flex’s sustainability efforts focus on five areas, including people, community, environment, social innovation and integrity, and align with 20 goals the company set out to reach by the end of 2020. The company’s 20 goals support the advancement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the UN Global Compact’s principles.

2019 key highlights • 10% increase in renewable energy use year-over-year • 20% safety incident rate reduction from 2018 • 98% of new global suppliers were screened using social and environmental criteria • Women represented 42% of the company’s total workforce and 30% of the Board of Directors • 93% of sites hosted community outreach activities, supported by 48,000+ employee volunteer hours • Nearly 100,000 people benefited from 20+ projects through the Flex Foundation “Sustainability is core to Flex’s mission of becoming the most trusted technology, supply chain and manufacturing partner. As we determine our next set of sustainability targets, we remain committed to driving programs that help address broader societal and environmental issues, such as climate change, and transparently disclosing our progress toward our goals,” said Kyra Whitten, Vice President, Marketing, Communications and Sustainability at Flex. In 2019, Flex was recognized as an FTSE4Good Index Series constituent for the fourth consecutive year, received an A- rating from CDP (formerly Carbon Disclosure Project) for its disclosures in climate change and water security and earned the highest disclosure and transparency score on environmental, social and corporate governance factors from Institutional Shareholder Services, among other honors for sustainability initiatives.

Prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards: Core Option, the Flex 2020 sustainability report can be viewed at https://flex.com/company/our-sustainability/reporting-and-alignment. About Flex Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

