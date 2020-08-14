Left Menu
Despite COVID-19 Disruptions, Ace Group Committed to Timely Delivery of Projects

PTI | Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 13:32 IST
Ace Group has stated that it has geared up to deliver Ace Parkway project in Noida well on time notwithstanding the constraints imposed by the pandemic; Ace Group has made it clear that it will not avail any extension of timeline which are permissible under the present circumstances Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Though the outbreak of coronavirus has taken its toll on the real estate sector too, accentuating the current period of slowdown, realty major Ace Group has reiterated its promise to deliver all its projects on time and as per the commitments made with its customers as well as RERA authority. Ace Group has informed construction in all its projects is going on in full swing and that it’s also tracking the progress of construction on a daily basis. Precisely, Ace Group has stated that it has geared up to deliver Ace Parkway project in Noida well on time notwithstanding the constraints imposed by the pandemic. Ace Group has made it clear that it will not avail any extension of timeline which are permissible under the present circumstances. Despite the labour shortage due to the current situation, the realty major is all set to complete construction of Ace Parkway project and handover the possession as per schedule. While the unprecedented lockdown had thrown a spanner in the ongoing construction of its project, Ace Group immediately got its act together as soon as the unlock phase was announced.

Mr. Ajay Chaudhary, CMD, Ace Group said, “Earlier the construction work at the project was on hold due to the orders of National Green Tribunal in view of rising pollution in Delhi-NCR. Further all real estate activities came to halt in the wake of crisis created by the spread of COVID-19. Despite currently the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown up monumental challenges for the real estate sector like labour crisis and liquidity crunch owing to the impact of lockdown, we will still adhere to the delivery schedule of Ace Parkway project and the homebuyers need not worry at all. Ace Group is determined to deliver excellence despite fluctuations and disruptions in market scenario.” “Even though during the lockdown, construction was stalled, now it is running on schedule without any hindrances. We are working double shifts to expedite the construction and we have managed the required workforce as well,” he said, adding that Ace Group has successfully been able to secure 80% of its workforce despite massive exodus of labourers when Shramik Special trains were started. To prevent the exodus of its labourers, Ace Group has arranged for meals to be provided to them twice a day, besides arranging for their stay at the site with utmost care. The developer is following all the protocols and necessary precautions related to COVID-19 at its construction sites to protect the health and safety of the workers.

Nestled in the lap of luxury at Sector-150, Noida, Ace Parkway encompasses spacious two, three and four BHK apartments. It’s a classic living destination for luxurious, ingenious and most importantly peaceful living with abundance of facilities and amenities. Image: Ace Parkway PWR PWR

