Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ekam World Peace Festival holds meditation for ending domestic violence

Ekam World Peace Festival on Thursday (August 13) organised online peace meditation for ending domestic violence and nurturing love and respect towards women.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 14-08-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 18:32 IST
Ekam World Peace Festival holds meditation for ending domestic violence
Ekam World Peace Festival. Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ekam World Peace Festival on Thursday (August 13) organised online peace meditation for ending domestic violence and nurturing love and respect towards women. On the fifth day of the 3rd Ekam World Peace Festival, India's female star sportswomen Mithali Raj and Saina Nehwal join the meditation session.

The mystic-philosophers, Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji created the Ekam World Peace Festival to awaken to peace in consciousness. They see peace within an individual is the foundation for a peaceful family, a peaceful world, and peaceful earth. Each day of the 7-day peace festival, several hundreds of thousands of families, organizations, millions of individuals join online intending to become whole and create peaceful families and societies.

On the fifth day of the festival, Preethaji led participants to end domestic violence against children and women and to awaken them to love. "Women have mystic energy in them. Women share a mystic relationship with all life. Nature is tied to their wellbeing; prosperity and abundance are tied to their wellbeing; the harmony within a family is tied to their wellbeing. The relationship we share with the woman of our house determines the wellbeing and the prosperity as well as our nations," said Preethaji.

Perpetrating violence against them leads to unhappiness in the world and frugality of every resource. Preethaji led millions of volunteers through wisdom and meditation to cause a shift in our relationship with women and to awaken to love and respect for them. On this occasion, Mithali Raj, the captain of Indian Women's Cricket Team joined the morning session and Saina Nehwal, Olympic-medallist joined the meditation session in the evening.

These two leading ladies of Indian sports joined the Ekam World Peace Festival and came together with an aim to revolutionise family consciousness. Both Mithali Raj as well as Saina Nehwal hailed Ekam for its noble cause and congratulated Shri Krishnaji and Shri Preethaji for creating awareness towards women empowerment. Both legendary female sportspersons stated that it's high time the society treats women with respect and equality; and that the evil of domestic violence stops.

"It gives me an immense pleasure to motivate sportswomen in India. I am happy to see women taking different sports and winning medals for India. If I can do it than anyone can do it too. You need dedication, honesty, discpline, passion and self-belief to achieve what you want in your life," said Olympic Medalist Sania Nehwal, while speaking on the pious occasion. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Thai student rallies continue despite activist's arrest

Student activists at Thailands most prestigious university defied a ban by college administrators and staged an anti-government rally on Friday, as a prominent protest leader was arrested elsewhere for his involvement in a previous demonstr...

India believes in peace but also capable of giving befitting response to any attempt of aggression, says Prez in veiled message to China

In a veiled message to China amid the border standoff, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday asserted that while India believes in peace it is also capable of giving a befitting response to any attempt of aggression as he said some in our nei...

Sterlite Power offloads 14.7 pc stake in IndiGrid for Rs 840 crore

Sterlite Power on Friday said it has sold 14.7 per cent stake held in India Grid Trust IndiGrid for Rs 840 crore to institutional and high net worth individual HNI investors. IndiGrid is Indias first infrastructure investment trust in the p...

Kerala CM hoes into self-quarantine, Devaswom Minister to hoist tricolour on I-Day

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and others, who visited Kozhikode plane crash site, have entered self-quarantine as a preventive measure for COVID-19, the Chief Ministers Office said on Friday. According to the Chief Ministers Office...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020