Left Menu
Development News Edition

European stocks flat, miners offset losses in travel sector

European shares were trading flat on Monday as China-exposed miners gained on fresh stimulus for the world's second-largest economy, but growing risks from an uptick in coronavirus cases in the continent weighed on sentiment. Travel stocks fell 0.7%, continuing to slide after the United Kingdom added France and other countries to its quarantine list last week.

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 14:05 IST
European stocks flat, miners offset losses in travel sector

European shares were trading flat on Monday as China-exposed miners gained on fresh stimulus for the world's second-largest economy, but growing risks from an uptick in coronavirus cases in the continent weighed on sentiment.

Travel stocks fell 0.7%, continuing to slide after the United Kingdom added France and other countries to its quarantine list last week. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was unchanged after opening slightly higher. Shares in European tour operator TUI, cruise operator Carnival Plc and British Airways-owner IAG fell between 3% and 4%.

Germany declared nearly all of Spain, including the tourist island of Mallorca, a coronavirus risk region following a spike in cases there, while Britain on Sunday marked a sixth day of more than 1,000 jump in daily virus cases. "The trend of growing European new infections looks unlikely to abate for now and could continue to weigh on sentiment," analysts at Commerzbank wrote in a note.

"We expect travel & leisure to be one of the last sectors to recover from the pandemic," they said, adding that travel curbs remain a big potential driver of default risks for the sector. Meanwhile, European miners jumped 1.0% after equity markets in China, the world's top metals consumer, were boosted by fresh central bank stimulus.

Chipmakers also rose, while luxury group LVMH gained 0.4% after Jefferies upgraded to "buy" and spirits maker Pernod Ricard added 1.7% after a Barclays upgrade to "overweight." Markets appeared to be in a holding pattern ahead of the release of August business activity data later this week, which could shed light on the pace of economic recovery, while the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy minutes is also due on Wednesday.

France's Sanofi slipped 0.4% after it agreed to buy U.S. company Principia Biopharma Inc for around $3.7 billion. Frankfurt-listed shares of Novavax jumped 6.4% after the U.S. drugmaker said it was starting a mid-stage study of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine in South Africa.

Meat processor Cranswick Plc gained 6.6% as eating in during lockdowns helped its revenue surge 25% in the first quarter.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Drishyam' director Nishikant Kamat critical: hospital sources

Director Nishikant Kamat, best known for his films Drishyam and Madaari, is critical, according to hospital sources in Hyderabad. He is undergoing treatment. His condition is critical, the hospital source told PTI. Kamat, who is suffering...

Post-COVID clinic to help analyse patients reporting fresh symptoms

The Delhi-government run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital will soon start a post-COVID clinic to analyse patients seeing a re-emergence of coronavirus symptoms after recovering from the infection. According to Dr BL Sherwal, medical d...

Denel appoints Talib Sadik as interim Group Chief Executive

The Denel board has announced the appointment of Talib Sadik as the interim Group Chief Executive.A qualified Chartered Accountant SA, Sadik momentarily takes over the reins from Danie Du Toit, who stepped down from the post on 15 August.Sa...

Man kills daughter-in-law, granddaughter

A man allegedly killed his daughter-in-law and two-year-old granddaughter and then ended his life by hanging himself in Arunachal Pradeshs Longding district, police said on Monday. According to the police, the incident occurred on Sunday at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020