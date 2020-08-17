Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt extends antidumping duty for 3 months on caustic soda from China, Korea

According to global trade norms, a country is allowed to impose tariffs on such dumped products to provide a level-playing field to domestic manufacturers. The duty is imposed only after a thorough investigation by a quasi-judicial body, such as DGTR, in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 21:47 IST
Govt extends antidumping duty for 3 months on caustic soda from China, Korea
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The government on Monday extended the imposition of anti-dumping duty by three months on caustic soda imported from China and Korea to guard domestic manufacturers. The duty was extended after considering the recommendations of the commerce ministry's investigation arm DGTR.

Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) had requested for extension of the existing anti-dumping duty on the chemical imported from China and Korea. "...the anti-dumping duty imposed under this notification, with respect to China and Korea, shall remain in force up to and inclusive of the 17th November 2020, unless revoked, superseded or amended earlier," the department of revenue said in a notification.

The duty was first imposed on August 18, 2015, for five years. In international trade parlance, dumping happens when a country or a firm exports an item at a price lower than the price of that product in its domestic market.

Dumping impacts the price of that product in the importing country, hitting margins and profits of manufacturing firms. According to global trade norms, a country is allowed to impose tariffs on such dumped products to provide a level-playing field to domestic manufacturers.

The duty is imposed only after a thorough investigation by a quasi-judicial body, such as DGTR, in India. The imposition of anti-dumping duty is permissible under the World Trade Organization (WTO) regime. It is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon needs 2-week lockdown after "shocking" COVID-19 rise, minister says

Lebanon must shut down for two weeks after a surge in coronavirus infections, the caretaker health minister said on Monday, as the country reels from the massive Beirut port blast.The countrys health ministry registered a record 456 new inf...

Floods in Andhra continue; Godavari past 20-lakh cusecs mark

EDS Updating with details Amaravati, Aug 17 PTI The flood in river Godavari crossed the 20-lakh cusecs mark by 8 pm on Monday, leaving tens of villages inundated along its course in East and West Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh, b...

Sudan security forces fire tear gas at protesters on anniversary of power-sharing deal

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas to disperse thousands of protesters who gathered on Monday, some burning car tyres, to mark the anniversary of a transitional power-sharing deal with demands for quicker political reform. The agreemen...

UK does U-turn on board-level exam results after failed computer algorithm

The UK government on Monday did a U-turn and issued an apology over inconsistencies caused by computer algorithm-based A-Level exam results, the equivalent of Class 12 board exams in India, and allowed teacher-assessed grades to be counted ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020