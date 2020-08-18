Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fiscal policy less effective in boosting economic growth with older people: IMF

As our chart shows, fiscal stimulus in economies with a younger population has a significantly positive effect on growth, but the effect is much weaker in ageing economies.

IMF | Updated: 18-08-2020 08:39 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 08:39 IST
Fiscal policy less effective in boosting economic growth with older people: IMF
In the ageing economies, the average old-age dependency ratio (defined as the ratio of people 65 and older to those between 15 and 64 years old) is 26.5 percent whereas in non-ageing economies it is 18.9 percent. Image Credit: ANI

In the midst of the current COVID-19 pandemic, policymakers around the world are undertaking fiscal stimulus—a combination of spending increases and tax reductions—to support their economies. Even before the present crisis, the importance of fiscal policy has been increasing, with monetary policy constrained by near-zero interest rates. Our new staff research finds that age also matters when considering fiscal stimulus. Specifically, we find that fiscal policy isn't as effective in boosting growth in economies with older populations, compared to economies with younger populations.

As our chart shows, fiscal stimulus in economies with a younger population has a significantly positive effect on growth, but the effect is much weaker in ageing economies. We looked at 17 Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development countries from 1985 to 2017 and split the sample into two groups by looking at the ratio of old people among the population. In the ageing economies, the average old-age dependency ratio (defined as the ratio of people 65 and older to those between 15 and 64 years old) is 26.5 percent whereas in non-ageing economies it is 18.9 percent.

On a more granular level, an ageing economy behaves this way because its labour force isn't growing, while its public debt tends to be high, and, therefore, fiscal stimulus has weaker effects on private consumption and investment. This is because the working-age population is more likely than retirees to benefit from a fiscal stimulus through effects such as increased corporate hiring. Furthermore, many pensioners are on fixed incomes whose consumption remains steady or even declines over time. In addition, population ageing could reduce potential growth (by lowering labour input and productivity), with which fiscal stimulus may induce less private investment. The "older" the economy and the higher its debt, the less impact fiscal stimulus has on growth.

These findings complement existing observations that countries with ageing populations have relatively low growth and higher public debt. Yet our findings are especially important because old-age dependency ratios have been rising for several decades and are projected to increase further. Within the next 30 years, more than 20 countries across the world would exceed the old-age dependency ratio of 50 percent—an unprecedented level in global history—with some even reaching 70 percent.

In other words, population ageing is posing significant challenges to policymakers. How can we support aggregate demand with the weaker growth impact of fiscal stimulus in ageing economies? The paper draws the following implications for policymakers to consider:

A larger fiscal stimulus may be required to support aggregate demand during recessions.

Given the lower output effects of fiscal stimulus, other economic policies (including structural reforms) would need to play a more important role in supporting domestic demand. Policy measures to enhance labour supply (for example, through stronger female labour force participation or labour market needs-based immigration) would help increase the output effects in ageing societies.

Secure sufficiently large fiscal space (room to raise spending or lower taxes more than previously planned, without endangering debt sustainability or access to capital markets) during booms, in order to prepare for a larger fiscal stimulus during recessions, without creating concerns for fiscal sustainability.

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Key takeaways from the first virtual Democratic National Convention

A Democratic National Convention like no other began on Monday, with virtual guests beamed in from across the country, prerecorded speeches delivered straight to camera and a handful of Republicans urging fellow conservatives to vote for Jo...

Braves stun Nats with 2 9th-inning HRs

The Atlanta Braves got a pair of two-run homers in the ninth inning, the second a walk-off blast by shortstop Dansby Swanson, to rally from a three-run deficit and stun the visiting Washington Nationals 7-6 on Monday night. The Braves came ...

8.97 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in last 24 hrs: Union Health Ministry

The Union Ministry of Health on Tuesday said that as many as 8.97 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours across the country. A new peak of 8.97 lakh COVID-19 tests were done in the last 24 hours. Even with such a high level...

Antibiotics associated with increased risk of inflammatory bowel disease: Study

A team of researchers discovered that the use of antibiotics with a greater spectrum of microbial coverage may be associated with an increased risk of new-onset inflammatory bowel disease IBD and its subtypes ulcerative colitis and Crohns d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020