Xoxoday: Rewards made easy with seamless integration to your platforms

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Organisations of today are using a multitude of technology platforms to simplify and streamline their business operations. The users - be it, employees, partners, distributors or consumers - however, are increasingly demanding an uninterrupted, unified experience. In the times of changing technology dynamics, Xoxoday Plum, an API driven digital rewards platform has been helping organisations drive user experiences that are engaging, motivating and authentic by seamlessly integrating with any existing business-critical software like HRMS, CRM, Marketing Automation Engines, Survey tools, Customer Support Tools, etc.

Xoxoday Plum not only automates rewards, incentives, and benefits for your users but also offers a rich catalogue comprising wellness, personal finance, e-learning, e-gift cards, experiences, privileges, philanthropy, rentals, perks, offers, and subscriptions for the users to choose from. "At Xoxoday, we believe in delivering exceptional experiences to our customer's working ecosystem - be it their employees, partners, or customers. Our platform, Plum seamlessly integrates with any existing business-critical software to create more authentic relationships, drive loyalty and trust, while helping businesses grow," says Manoj Agarwal, Co-founder of Xoxoday.

Visit Xoxoday's storefront now to view their extensive redemption catalogue of 5000+ experiences, 3000+ gift vouchers and 12000+ perks>> Plum being highly configurable can be set up in less than 60 minutes with your business logo, customised workflows, access controls, notifications & personalisation etc. The platform lets you define what user behaviours you want to reinforce, set up triggers against various parameters, and set up rule engines to run reward programs. With all this data available, organisations can measure a clear ROI on the reward programs that they run. Here is how some of our integrations has been helping organisations drive better results: Enhanced Performance with SAP SuccessFactors Xoxoday Plum seamlessly integrates with SAP® SuccessFactors® to help organisations with reward digitisations. With the user base of SuccessFactors® spanning the entire globe, Xoxoday Plum matches its scalability requirements instantly. Organisations of any size that use SuccessFactors® as their HRMS software should be able to easily use Xoxoday to access an entire world of aspirational reward redemption options.

Improved Efficiency with Zoho People The integration between Zoho People HRIS and Xoxoday Plum helps organisations simplify the distribution of rewards and align their reward policies to organisational goals. The integration enables users to access reward points directly from Zoho People platform. Employees can redeem these reward points to discover and enjoy various tours, attractions, gift vouchers, and more. Driving Performance with DarwinBox Integration between DarwinBox and Xoxoday Plum empowers companies to run reward programs directly from the HRMS platform. With this integration in place, not only will the HR processes get better, but also creates a workforce that is motivated and engaged.

Improved Productivity with Freshdesk Integration between Xoxoday Plum and Freshdesk empowers organisations to motivate their customer support agents, thus improving productivity and metrics like CSAT. Together Xoxoday and Freshdesk aim to create a rewarding customer support workplace that ensures better customer satisfaction by motivating agents through milestone-based rewards. Improved Campaign Responses with Hubspot Integration between Xoxoday Plum and Hubspot enables organisations to engage prospects with personalised rewards, incentives, gift cards, etc., thus improving campaign response rates. What's more? Businesses can create custom triggers to track user behaviours and instantly reward them on completing specific actions.

Eliminating Silos with Zapier Zapier is a web-based application that helps you to connect with ~ 2,000 other web services and applications. Integration between Zapier and Xoxoday Plum empowers organisations to connect with any of their existing web applications, making it extremely simple to recognise and reward the right behaviour of their users with a global catalogue of brand vouchers, experiences and perks. Xoxoday plum comes with a rich and elegant user interface, delivering an exceptional user experience to all the users of the platform. Plum offers reward distribution modes like sending bulk vouchers via emails, SMS, WhatsApp, generation of bulk voucher codes, and distribution through APIs.

More About Xoxoday: Xoxoday is an all-in-one technology platform to connect, align, motivate and engage your employees, channel partners, sales and consumers. Sales, Marketing, HR & Business leaders of 1000+ organisations globally trust us to engage, communicate and reward their users. We are currently operational in Australia, India, Philippines, Singapore, UAE, UK, Ireland and, USA and have been recognised as 'Best Tech-HR platform by People Matters,' 'Top 50 Fastest-Growing Tech-companies by Deloitte,' 'Top 10 SaaS start-ups by Oracle,' and 'Top 100 SME by Govt. of India,' FT top 100 tech companies 2020.

Connect with us to know how Xoxoday can engage, communicate and reward your employees, channel partners, and consumers. Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224198/Xoxoday_Logo.jpg PWR PWR