MG Motor ties up with Zoomcar for vehicle subscription

Through the tie-up, the company will leverage Zoomcar's end-to-end technology solution for its vehicle subscription platform, MG Motor India said in a statement. The move will enable the carmaker to penetrate deeper into the subscription market, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 14:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook (@zoomcar.in )

MG Motor India on Tuesday said it has partnered with Zoomcar, one of the country's largest personal mobility platforms, for vehicle subscription. Through the tie-up, the company will leverage Zoomcar's end-to-end technology solution for its vehicle subscription platform, MG Motor India said in a statement.

The move will enable the carmaker to penetrate deeper into the subscription market, it added. As part of the collaboration, Zoomcar would now be managing the subscription programme on behalf of MG Motor.

"The subscription model will further make MG vehicles more accessible to all auto enthusiasts in India. We are confident that our partnership with Zoomcar will generate considerable thrust in the market," MG Motor India Chief Commercial Officer Gaurav Gupta said. The Zoomcar and MG Motor partnership will also provide 24x7 support to their subscribers regarding bookings and vehicle listings.

The customer experience will focus on enabling technology for customer support services including on-ground fleet management, logistics support, vehicle scheduling, and onboarding. "We anticipate a significant increase in car subscriptions over the next several quarters, as consumers look to avoid public transport and ride-hailing services without the commitments of traditional car ownership," Zoomcar CEO and Co-Founder Greg Moran said.

Car subscriptions will continue to evolve and grow into more flexible, comprehensive offerings in the future, he noted. "Along these lines, Zoomcar continues to focus on adding more and more vehicle models to subscription. We are delighted to partner with MG Motor India on the next phase of their growth to offer flexible subscriptions as an alternative to vehicle ownership," Moran said.

