Left Menu
Development News Edition

IDBI Bank gets shareholders' nod to raise Rs 11,000 cr

IDBI Bank on Tuesday said it has received shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 11,000 crore by issuing shares through various modes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 16:42 IST
IDBI Bank gets shareholders' nod to raise Rs 11,000 cr

IDBI Bank on Tuesday said it has received shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 11,000 crore by issuing shares through various modes. The decision was taken at the bank's annual general meeting that took place on August 17, 2020, through audio-visual means.

The AGM (represented by shareholders) enabled the resolution for issue of shares aggregating up to Rs 11,000 crore (inclusive of premium amount) through various modes of issue, including QIP (qualified institutions placement), said the LIC-backed private sector lender in a regulatory filing. Among other resolutions passed at the AGM were re-appointment of Rajesh Kandwal as rotational director as a nominee of LIC, who offered himself for re-appointment, IDBI Bank said.

Besides, the shareholders gave nod to appoint Meera Swarup and Anshuman Sharma as rotational directors during their tenure as government nominee directors on the board, it added. LIC held 51 per cent share in IDBI Bank as on June 30, 2020, while the government shareholding stood at 47.11 per cent, as per the data on BSE.

Originally a public sector lender, IDBI Bank became a private sector firm post-acquisition of 51 per cent stake in it by LIC in January 2019. Insurance behemoth LIC is 100 per cent government-owned.

IDBI Bank said the MD & CEO replied to queries raised by shareholders on various issues during the AGM, provided clarifications and also noted the suggestions given by them. Shares of IDBI Bank closed 2.07 per cent up at Rs 39.40 apiece on the BSE.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Donald Trump 'wrong' president for US, says former first lady Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama has ripped through Donald Trump at the opening of the Democratic National Convention, saying he is the wrong president for our country and urged Americans to vote for his challenger Joe Biden like our lives depend on it. In a...

Over 140 youth from minority communities selected in civil services exam: Naqvi

Over 140 youth belonging to minority communities have been selected in the civil services examination 2019, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Tuesday, asserting that inclusive empowerment under the Modi government has ensured that ...

Pandit Jasraj ji was without ego: Pandit Chhanulal Mishra

Vocalist Chhanulal Mishra has many memories of Pandit Jasraj but what stands out the most for him is the singers love for the city of Banaras and Sankat Mochan temple. Pandit Jasraj passed away following a cardiac arrest at the age of 90 in...

ICRC concerned at grave risk of malnutrition in South Sudan due to armed violence

The recent armed violence in Jonglei State and Greater Pibor Administrative Area has forcibly uprooted thousands of people from their homes and left entire areas without access to medical care, while heavy flooding and the COVID-19 pandemic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020