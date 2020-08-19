Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks at 7-month highs after Wall Street cracks more records

Nasdaq clocked its 18th record closing high since early June. The U.S. Federal Reserve's intervention in financial markets to maintain liquidity in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic has pushed risk assets to all-time highs and reduced demand for safe-havens, weakening the greenback.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2020 07:55 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 07:55 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks at 7-month highs after Wall Street cracks more records

Asian shares climbed to a seven-month peak on Wednesday tracking the S&P 500, which scaled all-time highs driven by ever expanding policy stimulus aimed at cushioning the blow to economies from the coronavirus pandemic.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside of Japan rose 0.3%, up for a third straight day to 570.80 points, a level not seen since late January. The gains were driven by Australian shares, up 0.8% and South Korea, which added 0.6%. Japan's Nikkei nudged up too though Chinese shares started weaker with the blue-chip CSI300 index off 0.7%.

Overnight, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite set records soon after the opening bell following strong sales growth reported by major U.S. retailers including Walmart, Kohl's and Home Depot. The closely-watched S&P 500 topped an all-time peak reached in February just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic drove the benchmark index to lows on March 23. The index has surged about 55% since then.

At just 126 days, that "is the fastest bear market recovery ever," said Tapas Strickland, economist at Melbourne-based National Australia Bank. Nasdaq clocked its 18th record closing high since early June.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's intervention in financial markets to maintain liquidity in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic has pushed risk assets to all-time highs and reduced demand for safe-havens, weakening the greenback. Market optimism was also buoyed by data showing an acceleration in U.S. homebuilding to the most in nearly four years in July, signifying that the housing sector is emerging as one of the few areas of strength.

In addition, hopes of an interim fiscal package were re-ignited overnight with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi indicating a willingness to cut their proposals in order to seal a deal, NAB's Strickland noted. Markets were also paying close attention to minutes from the Fed's recent meeting due later in the day "for any hints on what the Fed could announce regarding forward guidance come September," Strickland said. The Fed has cut rates to near zero to bolster business through the pandemic, sending the dollar to a 27-month low.

The dollar index was last unchanged at 92.23 from above-100 in March. The safe haven Japanese yen was a tad firmer at 107.51 versus the greenback. The risk-sensitive Australian dollar traded near $0.7255, while the kiwi last bought $0.6611.

Gold flirted with key charted resistance of $2,000 an ounce to be last at $1,998. U.S. gold futures were a shade weaker at $2,005.2.

Oil prices skidded as concerns grew that U.S. fuel demand may not recover quickly. Brent crude down 26 cents at 45.20 and U.S. crude off 18 cents at $42.71.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Attack on Titan Season 4: Will Titan capture Eren's layer? Final season’s division into 2 blocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Lyon's youth takes on experience of Bayern in CL semifinal

Having already eliminated Juventus and Manchester City, the task of overcoming the final hurdle to reach a first Champions League final suddenly seems less daunting for Lyon. Even if the French clubs semifinal opponent on Wednesday is a Bay...

Kingsoft unaudits 2020 interim results and its second-quarter results

Kingsoft Corporation Limited Kingsoft or the Company HKEx stock code 03888, a leading Chinese software and Internet service company, has announced its unaudited 2020 interim results and its second-quarter results for the period ended 30 Jun...

PSG beats Leipzig 3-0 to reach 1st Champions League final

The wait is finally over for Paris Saint-Germain. After 110 Champions League matches, the French powerhouse has made it to the final of Europes top club competition.No other club to reach the final had to wait longer, with Arsenal holding t...

IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rain in Konkan, central Maha

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Konkan and central Maharashtra over the next four to five days, the India Meteorological Department has said. Mumbai and neighbouring Thane are likely to witness maximum rainfall intensity ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020