Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK MHRA inspection of Puducherry plant successfully completed: Strides Pharma  

The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (UK MHRA) had inspected the company's Puducherry facility between October 15-18, 2019, Strides Pharma Science said in a statement. The company has now received the renewed GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certificate, thereby confirming the successful closure of the inspection, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 15:32 IST
UK MHRA inspection of Puducherry plant successfully completed: Strides Pharma  
Represetative Image Image Credit: ANI

Drug firm Strides Pharma Science on Wednesday said the inspection of its Puducherry facility by the UK health regulator has been successfully completed. The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (UK MHRA) had inspected the company's Puducherry facility between October 15-18, 2019, Strides Pharma Science said in a statement.

The company has now received the renewed GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certificate, thereby confirming the successful closure of the inspection, it added. The facility caters to the US and other regulated markets and institutional businesses, and has capabilities to produce finished dosage formulation products across multiple dosage formats, the statement said.

"We are pleased with the positive outcome of the inspection by the UK MHRA at our Puducherry facility. The inspection was conducted a few months after the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection that resulted in the warning letter," Strides Pharma Science MD and CEO R Ananthanarayanan said. The company is committed to upholding the highest levels of quality compliance and integrity across all its manufacturing sites, he added.

Shares of Strides Pharma Science were trading at Rs 578 per scrip on the BSE, up 1.61 per cent from its previous close..

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mangaluru Smart City Command Control Centre Project has Gone Live

Mangaluru, Karnataka, India NewsVoir Mangaluru Smart City will be one of the first smart cities in Karnataka to go live. The Integrated Command and Control Centers ICCC of Mangaluru Smart City, a major component of the Smart City Project. ...

Hyderabad varsity gears up for entrance exams from Sept 24

Hyderabad, Aug 19 PTI The University of Hyderabad UoH on Wednesday said it would hold its nation-wide entrance examination for admission to various post-graduate and research courses between September 24 and 26. UoH Vice-Chancellor professo...

Arjun Munda flags off “Tribes India On Wheels” mobile vans

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Shri Arjun Munda flagged off Tribes India On Wheels Mobile Vans via Video Conference in 31 cities across the country today. Smt Renuka Singh Saruta, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs was the Guest of Hon...

Mali's gold mines produce, but shares fall after coup

Gold mining companies in Mali said they were operating as usual, while monitoring a deepening political crisis that hit their share prices on Wednesday. President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita resigned on Tuesday and dissolved parliament hours aft...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020