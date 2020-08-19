UK MHRA inspection of Puducherry plant successfully completed: Strides Pharma  

Drug firm Strides Pharma Science on Wednesday said the inspection of its Puducherry facility by the UK health regulator has been successfully completed. The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (UK MHRA) had inspected the company's Puducherry facility between October 15-18, 2019, Strides Pharma Science said in a statement.

The company has now received the renewed GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certificate, thereby confirming the successful closure of the inspection, it added. The facility caters to the US and other regulated markets and institutional businesses, and has capabilities to produce finished dosage formulation products across multiple dosage formats, the statement said.

"We are pleased with the positive outcome of the inspection by the UK MHRA at our Puducherry facility. The inspection was conducted a few months after the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection that resulted in the warning letter," Strides Pharma Science MD and CEO R Ananthanarayanan said. The company is committed to upholding the highest levels of quality compliance and integrity across all its manufacturing sites, he added.

Shares of Strides Pharma Science were trading at Rs 578 per scrip on the BSE, up 1.61 per cent from its previous close..