Panchshil Realty partners with Pune Municipal Corporation to set up 314-Bed COVID care facility

Panchshil Realty today announced that it's CSR arm, Panchshil Foundation, has partnered with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to set up a dedicated COVID Care Centre at Baner in Pune.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-08-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 15:51 IST
Panchshil Realty Logo. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): Panchshil Realty today announced that it's CSR arm, Panchshil Foundation, has partnered with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to set up a dedicated COVID Care Centre at Baner in Pune. This facility will have 270 oxygen beds and 44 ventilator/ICU beds.

The ready superstructure of 6 floors spanning around 48,000 square feet has been built entirely by Panchshil Realty as part of C2 Reservation Development to be handed over to the Pune Municipal Corporation. Panchshil Foundation has re-purposed the interiors of the entire building as per guidelines of the PMC and is providing the necessary medical infrastructure and equipment including:

* Oxygen piping of 2 kilometers for the entire facility along with allied essential equipment including oxygen storage. * 270 Oxygen Beds along with partitions and necessary equipment like nursing stations.

* 44 ICU Beds with necessary medical equipment including air conditioning for the entire ICU section. * Other interior work as per Government guidelines.

"At this juncture, strengthening the city's health infrastructure is vital so that more lives can be saved. As a responsible corporate citizen, we have joined hands with PMC to help set up the much needed critical medical infrastructure to deal with this pandemic," said Atul Chordia, Chairman, Panchshil Realty, while commenting on this partnership, This partnership with the Pune Municipal Corporation is the latest in a series of initiatives undertaken by Panchshil Foundation since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, the Panchshil Foundation has:

* Provided over 40,000 food hampers containing basic essential rations like rice, dal, cooking oil and eggs to daily wage earners were left with no source of income after all economic activity has halted as a result of the spread of the novel coronavirus. * Conducted community awareness drives in select local communities in partnership with the Pune-based 5th Battalion of the elite National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to raise awareness about COVID-19 and the precautions to be taken by vulnerable populations at the community level.

* Distributed over 15,000 Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits to medical personnel handling COVID-19 cases in hospitals in Pune and to PMC for disposal of bodies of victims. Recently, Panchshil Realty become the first and only real estate group in India and in the entire Asia-Pacific Region to have benchmarked and independently validated its COVID-19 related control measures at its office parks, against stringent global safety standards as laid down by the British Safety Council.

Panchshil Realty's office portfolio in Pune comprises landmark projects like EON Free Zone, World Trade Centre, Business Bay and the International Convention Centre and, its campuses are home to leading global corporations like Allianz, Citibank, Cognizant, Concentrix, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, MasterCard, Michelin, T-Systems, UBS, VMWare and Vodafone among many others. Panchshil's Businesses - Key Highlights

* Panchshil Realty's total completed real estate portfolio is around 23 million square feet with another 20 million square feet under development. * Panchshil Realty's three main business verticals comprise commercial office spaces, hospitality and residential.

* A significant chunk of Panchshil Realty's office portfolio is anchored by Blackstone Real Estate Private Equity Fund, sponsored and managed by Blackstone Group LP. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

