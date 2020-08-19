NSC, JCI sign pact for supply of certified jute seeds to farmers next year

State-owned National Seeds Corporation (NSC) and Jute Corporation of India (JCI) on Wednesday entered into a pact for supply of 10,000 quintals of certified jute seeds to farmers next year, a move that will help improve production and yield of raw jute in the country. The agriculture ministry said supply of certified seeds under the memorandum of understanding (MoU) assumes importance because "the quality of raw jute produced in the country has been adversely affected over the years due to low-quality seeds and/or spurious seeds".

"This MoU will ensure that jute farmers are able to get the best-quality seeds meeting the demands of the varying agro-climate conditions and intensive cropping system," it said in a statement. The pact, signed in the presence of Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Textile Minister Smriti Zubin Irani through virtual mode, will ensure distribution of certified jute seeds of JRO-204 variety in the 2021-22 crop year (July-June) and will benefit 5-6 lakh farm families, it said.

The increase in productivity will enhance the income of the farmers and will go a long way in reaching the target of doubling the farmers' income, it said adding that the certified seeds from NSC will be purchased by JCI for the first-ever commercial distribution operation. Speaking on the occasion, Tomar emphasised on the importance of improving the production and quality of raw jute besides creating value addition to the produce for achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's target of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

He also emphasised on preparing a road map for building jute export potential within a fixed timeframe. The textile minister mentioned that the synergy between the two ministries in the area of providing certified jute seeds to farmers had begun three years back.

"There is an immense potential for increasing the use of jute in lining of water bodies, road building and construction of structures to contain landslides in hilly areas," she said. In addition to becoming self-reliant in the requirement of jute for the domestic market, the next target is to strengthen the export potential in jute and its products, she added.