Left Menu
Development News Edition

NSC, JCI sign pact for supply of certified jute seeds to farmers next year

The pact, signed in the presence of Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Textile Minister Smriti Zubin Irani through virtual mode, will ensure distribution of certified jute seeds of JRO-204 variety in the 2021-22 crop year (July-June) and will benefit 5-6 lakh farm families, it said. The increase in productivity will enhance the income of the farmers and will go a long way in reaching the target of doubling the farmers' income, it said adding that the certified seeds from NSC will be purchased by JCI for the first-ever commercial distribution operation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 19:40 IST
NSC, JCI sign pact for supply of certified jute seeds to farmers next year

State-owned National Seeds Corporation (NSC) and Jute Corporation of India (JCI) on Wednesday entered into a pact for supply of 10,000 quintals of certified jute seeds to farmers next year, a move that will help improve production and yield of raw jute in the country. The agriculture ministry said supply of certified seeds under the memorandum of understanding (MoU) assumes importance because "the quality of raw jute produced in the country has been adversely affected over the years due to low-quality seeds and/or spurious seeds".

"This MoU will ensure that jute farmers are able to get the best-quality seeds meeting the demands of the varying agro-climate conditions and intensive cropping system," it said in a statement. The pact, signed in the presence of Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Textile Minister Smriti Zubin Irani through virtual mode, will ensure distribution of certified jute seeds of JRO-204 variety in the 2021-22 crop year (July-June) and will benefit 5-6 lakh farm families, it said.

The increase in productivity will enhance the income of the farmers and will go a long way in reaching the target of doubling the farmers' income, it said adding that the certified seeds from NSC will be purchased by JCI for the first-ever commercial distribution operation. Speaking on the occasion, Tomar emphasised on the importance of improving the production and quality of raw jute besides creating value addition to the produce for achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's target of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

He also emphasised on preparing a road map for building jute export potential within a fixed timeframe. The textile minister mentioned that the synergy between the two ministries in the area of providing certified jute seeds to farmers had begun three years back.

"There is an immense potential for increasing the use of jute in lining of water bodies, road building and construction of structures to contain landslides in hilly areas," she said. In addition to becoming self-reliant in the requirement of jute for the domestic market, the next target is to strengthen the export potential in jute and its products, she added.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Deshmukh welcomes SC ruling on CBI probe in Sushant case

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court ruling upholding transfer of the Patna polices FIR in actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death case to the CBI. Deshmukh said the state government, which had earlier o...

Will decide on bypolls in Guj after assessing situation: ECI

The Election Commission of India ECI told the Gujarat High Court on Wednesday that it will assess the coronavirus situation and decide whether bypolls to eight Assembly seats in the state should be deferred. The poll panel was responding to...

Saudi remains committed to Arab Peace Initiative for Israel peace, foreign minister says

Saudi Arabia remains committed to peace with Israel on the basis of the longstanding Arab Peace Initiative, its foreign minister said on Wednesday in the first official comment since the United Arab Emirates agreed to normalise relations wi...

Polish hospital says it'll soon run out of beds

The director of a major Polish hospital has warned that his facility is at risk of running out of beds for coronavirus patients. The country of 38 million has so far registered some 58,000 cases and 1,900 deaths, numbers which are far lower...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020