Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs as Apple tops $2 trillion in market value

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes hit all-time highs on Wednesday as Apple became the first publicly listed U.S. company to cross $2 trillion in market capitalization, with strong results from retailers Target and Lowe's also lifting sentiment.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 21:08 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs as Apple tops $2 trillion in market value

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes hit all-time highs on Wednesday as Apple became the first publicly listed U.S. company to cross $2 trillion in market capitalization, with strong results from retailers Target and Lowe's also lifting sentiment. Already crowned the most valuable listed company in the world, Apple Inc rose 1.3% to cross the milestone, while providing the biggest support to the three main indexes.

"For this market to sustain all-time high levels we either have to see something develop on the fiscal side, or we would need to see large-cap tech continue to lead," said Yousef Abbasi, global market strategist at StoneX. The S&P 500 hit a record high on Tuesday in what has been its fastest recovery ever from a bear market. The Nasdaq recouped its losses from the pandemic selloff two months ago, but the Dow is still nearly 5% below February's record closing high.

While trillions of dollars in fiscal and monetary support and a rally in tech-related shares have helped the benchmark surge about 55% from its March lows, the country's economy is struggling to recover from the pandemic shocks. Minutes from Federal Reserve's meeting, set for release at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT), could offer clues into the central bank's plans for September.

Hopes for another round of fiscal coronavirus aid, after enhanced unemployment benefits expired last month, have been driving U.S. stocks higher. But Democrats and Republicans remain divided on key issues of the bill. Big-box chain Target Corp jumped 12.5% and was among the top boosts to the benchmark index after posting its best quarterly comparable sales growth and online revenue that nearly tripled.

Home improvement chain Lowe's Cos Inc rose 0.3% after beating estimates for quarterly same-store sales. Off-price retailer TJX Cos Inc, on the other hand, slumped 6.9% after posting a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss.

At 10:52 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 98.39 points, or 0.35%, at 27,876.46 and the S&P 500 was up 6.69 points, or 0.20%, at 3,396.47. The Nasdaq Composite was up 16.20 points, or 0.14%, at 11,227.04. The market's focus is also expected to shift to U.S. presidential elections, which is about 11 weeks away. Democrats on Tuesday formally nominated Joe Biden for president. The Republican National Convention is slated for next week.

Johnson & Johnson said it would buy Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $6.5 billion in cash to bolster its portfolio of treatments for autoimmune diseases. Momenta shares soared 69.2%. Gilead Sciences Inc fell 4.1% after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration refused to approve its experimental treatment for rheumatoid arthritis in its current form.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.14-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.14-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 22 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 51 new highs and 13 new lows.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo pledges support for Iraq, targets pro-Iran militias

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pledged on Wednesday that the Trump administration will continue to support Iraq as it confronts the threat posed by the Islamic State group, but he also called for the Baghdad government to redouble efforts t...

Odisha govt announces financial assistance for kin of teachers who died on COVID-19 duty

The Odisha government on Wednesday announced financial assistance for the kin of teachers who died while on COVID-19 duty, a state minister said. The assistance will be given at the rate of the last pay drawn, along with dearness allowance ...

Union Tourism minister welcomes decision to reopen hotels in Delhi

Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Wednesday thanked Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal for deciding to reopen hotels in the city, saying it was a big step towards revival of tourism and hospitality activities in the national capital....

Trump urges Goodyear tire boycott after report company bars political attire

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for a boycott of Goodyear Tire Rubber Co following a local news report in Kansas that the company has deemed political attire including that of the Trump campaign unacceptable for the workpla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020