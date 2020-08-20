Left Menu
Development News Edition

Think tank to suggest ways to Maha govt for revival of economy

"Experts from PIC, chief secretary and other officials will prepare an action plan in which it will be decided what can be done in the short-term, mid-term and long term-period and what benefits the state can get," Dr Mashelkar said. Since PIC has members with diverse expertise, it had come up with some policy papers on agriculture, industries, education and other issues during the last year's state Assembly elections.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 20-08-2020 12:05 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 11:56 IST
Think tank to suggest ways to Maha govt for revival of economy
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A group of economists and scientists, who recently held a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister on how to revive the economy hit by COVID-19, will submit a detailed action plan to the state government listing suggestions for accelerating the state's growth. They would provide inputs on what can be done to revive growth in the short, mid and long terms, eminent scientist Dr Raghunath Mashelkar, who is the president of Pune International Centre, a think tank, told PTI on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had a detailed virtual meeting on Tuesday with economist Vijay Kelkar, HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh, former diplomats Vijay Gokhale and Gautam Bambawale, Mashelkar and other members of the Pune International Centre (PIC). "Experts from PIC, chief secretary and other officials will prepare an action plan in which it will be decided what can be done in the short-term, mid-term and long term-period and what benefits the state can get," Dr Mashelkar said.

Since PIC has members with diverse expertise, it had come up with some policy papers on agriculture, industries, education and other issues during the last year's state Assembly elections. In January this year, those papers were shared with the chief minister, who liked them, he said. He said when the COVID-19 crisis started, the chief minister had sought inputs on how the economy can be revived post-COVID and mandated them to submit the recommendations.

"We then shared recommendations in the form of papers on economic measures of accelerated recovery, foreign investment, measures to deal with COVID-19 health care crisis. "We also gave inputs on big projects to accelerate the growth and create employment generations, in which a suggestion was made to consider starting the Konkan refinery project which has the potential to generate employment for one lakh people and garner Rs 3 lakh crore investment," he said.

The crux of the meeting was how to revive the economy, Mashelkar said. "So it was decided to work on three issues - real estate, mega projects and how to improve ease of doing business," he said.

He said both the chief minister and the DyCM were extremely positive about the inputs, suggestions and recommendations made by members on these subjects. "We have now been asked to submit a detailed action plan on these topics," he added.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 impact: Ahead of Ganesha Chaturthi, sale of idols falls

Ahead of Ganesha Chaturthi, the idol makers in West Bengals Siliguri said the sales of Ganesha idols have dropped sharply this year due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown. Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner on August 22. Idol makers i...

Ghana: KMA commits to work closely with KNUST to rebuild city

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly KMA has affirmed its commitment to work closely with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology KNUST to rebuild the city, according to a news report by News Ghana.Osei Assibey-Antwi, the Metropo...

Pete Davidson, O'Shea Jackson Jr to star 'American Sole'

Actors Pete Davidson and OShea Jackson Jr are teaming up for the drama-comedy movie American Sole. The STXfilms project will follows two twenty-somethings burdened with college debt who use the fast cash of after-market sneaker reselling to...

Russian opposition politician Navalny poisoned, hospitalised

RUP...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020