Left Menu
Development News Edition

We have to leverage tools of technology to recharge health system:Goyal

The minister added that India will ensure availability of good quality healthcare equipment and facilities to all Indians. "In fact this is the time, I believe where we have to leverage the tools of technology to recharge our health system with the power of three 'A' - access, awareness and availability," he said at CII's MedTech Global Summit 2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 13:35 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 13:35 IST
We have to leverage tools of technology to recharge health system:Goyal

The healthcare and medical devices industry needs to leverage the tools of technology to recharge the domestic health system, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday. The minister added that India will ensure availability of good quality healthcare equipment and facilities to all Indians.

"In fact this is the time, I believe where we have to leverage the tools of technology to recharge our health system with the power of three 'A' - access, awareness and availability," he said at CII's MedTech Global Summit 2020. Goyal said that using data and its processing can help further improvise healthcare delivery systems and ensure seamless flow of relevant patient information to doctors.

It will also assist doctors and medical institutions in the accurate diagnostic and curative care of patients, he added. Further, the minister said the goal of self reliance is impossible to achieve if "we cannot provide the safety of health and lives of our own citizens".

He expressed hope that the domestic pharma and medical devices industry will be at the forefront in bringing cutting-edge technology to India and ensuring the country's "rightful" place in the global trade. Goyal added this would also help India become a "hospital for the world".

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Khandu welcomes Centre's decision to set up NRA

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has welcomed the Centres decision to set up a National Recruitment Agency NRA that will conduct an online Common Eligibility Test for selecting candidates for majority of central government jobs....

Cricket-South Africa confirm two COVID-19 cases in national squad

Cricket South Africa on Thursday reported two positive COVID-19 tests among national team players who were due to participate in a squad camp taking place this week. CSA tested 50 players and officials prior to the camp, which began on Tues...

Rajinikanth, celebrities ask people to join evening prayer for SPB

Top actor Rajinikanth and a host of others have appealed to fans and the general public to join a mass prayer scheduled to be held at 6 pm on Thursday to pray for the speedy recovery of veteran playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam. As the 7...

FACTBOX-Kremlin foes who have suffered mysterious fates

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was in a coma in a Siberian hospital on Thursday and his spokeswoman said his morning tea appeared to have been poisoned. Here are some details about previous incidents in which opponents of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020