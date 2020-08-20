Left Menu
Development News Edition

Axis Bank launches hiring initiative 'Gig-a-Opportunities', to hire up to 1,000 in a year: Official

He said the bank will look for good talent, including young people, experienced mid-level professionals and women, from across the country. 'Gig-a-Opportunities' typically will have full-time permanent jobs and also project specific jobs with a fixed term that can finish in 8 months or a year, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 15:36 IST
Axis Bank launches hiring initiative 'Gig-a-Opportunities', to hire up to 1,000 in a year: Official

Axis Bank has plans to employ nearly 1,000 people under its new hiring initiative 'Gig-a-Opportunities', a model devised to attract skilled talent that can work with the bank remotely, from anywhere in the country, according to a company official. This hiring model comprises two working patterns, first is full-time permanent job and the second is based on the duration of a project.

"Our idea is that Gig would be large (regular) jobs. We wanted to make it as effective as a normal job would have been for anyone both in terms of being content with the job or what people learn from their jobs...over the next one year, we will add 800-1,000 people working through this model and that is the minimum I am saying," Rajesh Dahiya, Executive Director (Corporate Centre), Axis Bank, told PTI. Earlier, the mindset was that for working, you have to come to the office, but now this work from home concept has changed many things, he said.

Stating that people were hesitant in the first place about working from home, Dahiya said but now they have got used to it and this is proving to be very productive and also very efficient. He said the bank will look for good talent, including young people, experienced mid-level professionals and women, from across the country.

'Gig-a-Opportunities' typically will have full-time permanent jobs and also project specific jobs with a fixed term that can finish in 8 months or a year, he added. Dahiya said Axis Bank is offering these opportunities not on a part-time basis but "these are full-fledged jobs", which will be as per the industry standards.

"We have put up many job roles under this initiative on our website and under each head we will take many people. Just in the 3-4 days of opening this platform, we are sitting with more than 3,000 CVs from all over India. We don't want to compromise on quality of the people and hence we will not compromise on the compensation also," he added. Dahiya said the first batch from 'Gig-a-Opportunities' is expected to be enrolled from October 1 or 2 and hence onwards it will become an ongoing process.

Stating that banking today has changed drastically in view of evolving technologies, he said it is not necessary that one has to be from the banking background to apply for these jobs. "Today I have more than 700 people working in the IT (information technology) department, I have 250 people who work in digital department who make my app and all that. I have more than 500 people who are in data analytics and I have 400 plus people in my HR department," Dahiya said.

So Axis Bank is a company which employs over 80,000 people, he said adding that then there are group companies as well. "Banking jobs today are not only core banking jobs." "We work with people, we work with technology. There have been migration, job losses, etc, we have been looking for good people. With good people we will be able to do good jobs," Dahiya said..

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

After decades in politics, Joe Biden to accept Democratic presidential nomination

In the biggest speech of his nearly 50 years in public life, Joe Biden will spell out his vision for the presidency on Thursday when he accepts the Democratic nomination to challenge Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 U.S. election.Bidens speech on...

Japan awards COVID-19 relief work to Deloitte affiliate after Dentsu controversy

The Japanese government has signed a contract with a Deloitte-linked consulting group to distribute coronavirus relief payouts following public anger over a previous deal involving advertising giant Dentsu. Lawmakers and other critics quest...

Flexible start times announced for England vs Pakistan test

England and Pakistan will be able to make up for lost time due to bad weather in the upcoming third and final test in Southampton by starting a days play 30 minutes earlier. The newly adopted flexible approach to starting times was announce...

Trump’s leadership failure has cost lives and livelihoods: Kamala Harris

Blasting Donald Trump for his failed leadership, Indian-origin Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris has called him a President who turns tragedies into political weapons. Harris, 55, scripted history on Wednesday by becoming t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020