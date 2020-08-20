Shriram Farm Solutions ties up with e-commerce platform Plantix

Agri major DCM Shriram Ltd on Thursday said its arm Shriram Farm Solutions has tied up with e-commerce platform Plantix to sell seeds and crop protection products. Diversified group DCM Shriram is into sugar, fertilisers, seeds and chloro vinyl businesses, among others.

Plantix, a subsidiary of AI-based German company, has a mobile app through which farmers/extension workers can take pictures of the affected crops and then get necessary advisories and solutions. Under the partnership, Plantix retailers can now place orders for Shriram brand seeds, crop protection and nutrition products directly through the Plantix Partner mobile app, DCM Shriram said in a statement.

Sanjay Chhabra, Business Head & President, Shriram Farm Solutions, said. "By leveraging the infrastructure of the AI-enabled Plantix platform, and integrating it with the Shriram's new technology products and long-standing market reputation, we are confident that this association will bring great value to Indian agriculture." The primary focus is to bring convenience to our customers and enhance the ease of doing business in these challenging times, he added. The operations have begun in Madhya Pradesh in the Kharif season which will expand in other regions soon.

DCM Shriram group posted 69 per decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 69.1 crore for the quarter ended June as against Rs 221.07 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose to Rs 1,938.44 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal, from Rs 1,926.6 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.