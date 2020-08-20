Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cygnet GSP Goes Live with its E-Invoicing Solution for businesses with turnover above 500 Crore

As always, we are committed to updating our offerings as per the changes in the regulations and support our customers 24/7/365." Cygnet's integrated e-Invoicing solution has numerous features that include automated upload of e-invoices using a single import format, QR code/IRN Printing, 400+ Data Validations, Sync with GSTN & NIC, 3-way Reconciliation between E-Way Bill, GST Returns and E-Invoicing, advanced reports such as provisional ITC report and 180-Day reversal rule and a GST Compliance Score. The company claims that its fully automated E-Invoicing Solution significantly reduces the time and effort, assures compliance with robust security & support for the clients.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-08-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 17:33 IST
Cygnet GSP Goes Live with its E-Invoicing Solution for businesses with turnover above 500 Crore

AHMEDABAD, India, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cygnet GSP has announced that it is LIVE with its e-Invoicing solution for businesses with turnover greater than 500 crores. It has generated the first IRN & QR Code from the NIC Portal through their ASP system. In addition, the company has rolled out a new version of the GSP portal with a host of new features. The e-Invoicing solution will help companies to generate IRN number and QR code from the IRP and to auto populate the E-Way Bill and minimize efforts in reconciliation. The solution will enable seamless processing of e-invoice with integration with the ERP systems. Niraj Hutheesing, Managing Director, Cygnet, said on this occasion,"This has been an exciting moment for us. We are live with the E-invoice integration with our ASP solution and will now help our customers to test everything before it Goes Live on 1st Oct. I am also happy to share that our updated GSP portal will offer new features and modules that improve the user experience. As always, we are committed to updating our offerings as per the changes in the regulations and support our customers 24/7/365." Cygnet's integrated e-Invoicing solution has numerous features that include automated upload of e-invoices using a single import format, QR code/IRN Printing, 400+ Data Validations, Sync with GSTN & NIC, 3-way Reconciliation between E-Way Bill, GST Returns and E-Invoicing, advanced reports such as provisional ITC report and 180-Day reversal rule and a GST Compliance Score.

The company claims that its fully automated E-Invoicing Solution significantly reduces the time and effort, assures compliance with robust security & support for the clients. About Cygnet GSP Cygnet Infotech is recognized and approved by the Goods and Services Network (GSTN) as a GST Suvidha Provider (GSP) since 2017. It offers an array of software solutions for businesses to stay compliant with the frequently changing GST regulations. Cygnet's Tax Technology solutions comprise of E-invoicing, E-way Bill Generation, GST Returns filing, Audit Compliance, GST Returns compliance score and Vendor Portal to manage the procurement to payment process.

To learn more about us, visit us at www.cygnetgsp.in, or write to us inquiry@cygnetinfotech.com. PWR PWR

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Putin critic Navalny fights for life, aides suspect poisoning

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was fighting for his life in a Siberian hospital on Thursday after drinking tea that allies said they think was laced with poison. A fierce critic of President Vladimir Putin, Navalny started feeling ill on a p...

Zalando launches diversity drive after racism investigation

German online fashion retailer Zalando SE pledged on Thursday to use more brands linked to Black and other minority groups as part of a drive to fight discrimination and increase diversity after an investigation into allegations of racism. ...

Concerned over numbers: Telangana Guv on study that 6 lakh people in Hyderabad may carry COVID-19

Hyderabad, Aug 20 PTITelangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday expressed concern over the estimates of a new study that at least six lakh people in the city may have been infected by coronavirus. Concerned on the numbers.Congra...

India, China acknowledge need to maintain close communication through diplomatic, military channels to ensure complete disengagement: MEA.

India, China acknowledge need to maintain close communication through diplomatic, military channels to ensure complete disengagement MEA....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020