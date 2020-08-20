Cygnet GSP Goes Live with its E-Invoicing Solution for businesses with turnover above 500 Crore

AHMEDABAD, India, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cygnet GSP has announced that it is LIVE with its e-Invoicing solution for businesses with turnover greater than 500 crores. It has generated the first IRN & QR Code from the NIC Portal through their ASP system. In addition, the company has rolled out a new version of the GSP portal with a host of new features. The e-Invoicing solution will help companies to generate IRN number and QR code from the IRP and to auto populate the E-Way Bill and minimize efforts in reconciliation. The solution will enable seamless processing of e-invoice with integration with the ERP systems. Niraj Hutheesing, Managing Director, Cygnet, said on this occasion,"This has been an exciting moment for us. We are live with the E-invoice integration with our ASP solution and will now help our customers to test everything before it Goes Live on 1st Oct. I am also happy to share that our updated GSP portal will offer new features and modules that improve the user experience. As always, we are committed to updating our offerings as per the changes in the regulations and support our customers 24/7/365." Cygnet's integrated e-Invoicing solution has numerous features that include automated upload of e-invoices using a single import format, QR code/IRN Printing, 400+ Data Validations, Sync with GSTN & NIC, 3-way Reconciliation between E-Way Bill, GST Returns and E-Invoicing, advanced reports such as provisional ITC report and 180-Day reversal rule and a GST Compliance Score.

The company claims that its fully automated E-Invoicing Solution significantly reduces the time and effort, assures compliance with robust security & support for the clients. About Cygnet GSP Cygnet Infotech is recognized and approved by the Goods and Services Network (GSTN) as a GST Suvidha Provider (GSP) since 2017. It offers an array of software solutions for businesses to stay compliant with the frequently changing GST regulations. Cygnet's Tax Technology solutions comprise of E-invoicing, E-way Bill Generation, GST Returns filing, Audit Compliance, GST Returns compliance score and Vendor Portal to manage the procurement to payment process.

To learn more about us, visit us at www.cygnetgsp.in, or write to us inquiry@cygnetinfotech.com.