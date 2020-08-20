Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling holds above $1.31 as dollar jumps after Fed minutes

Sterling touched a one-week low on Thursday but held above $1.31, as less dovish than expected minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting prompted bears to buy into the heavily shorted greenback. The pound traded at $1.3138, up 0.2% on the day at 1222 GMT, recovering from a session low of $1.3062 hit in early trade but still far from Tuesday's eight-month high of $1.3276.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 18:12 IST
Sterling holds above $1.31 as dollar jumps after Fed minutes

Sterling touched a one-week low on Thursday but held above $1.31, as less dovish than expected minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting prompted bears to buy into the heavily shorted greenback.

The pound traded at $1.3138, up 0.2% on the day at 1222 GMT, recovering from a session low of $1.3062 hit in early trade but still far from Tuesday's eight-month high of $1.3276. Against the euro, sterling was at 90.15 pence, up 0.25%.

The Fed minutes were vague, merely saying a number of committee members thought it would be helpful to make a revised statement on its policy strategy at some point, without providing details or timing. They also struck a cautious tone about the U.S. economic recovery. That was enough to push risk assets - a category recently including sterling given the currency weakens when deteriorating market sentiment strengthens demand for the safe-haven dollar - into a likely short-lived correction.

"Risk assets around the world are suffering a corrective 24-hours," said ING analysts. "The catalyst has been a set of FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) minutes that has failed to feed the rally by seemingly neither offering enough clarity on strategy changes nor fresh stimulus".

While the Fed's words prompted a reaction, the pound shrugged off the European Central Bank's minutes. The account of the ECB's July meeting suggested on Thursday that some policymakers are not keen for another increase in the bank's 1.35 trillion euro ($1.6 trillion) pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP). The pound has gained more than 7% against the dollar in the past three months, but analysts have pointed out that this has more to do with the performance of the greenback. It is not a case of being over-optimistic on cable as the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit worries mostly justify a sterling depreciation, they say.

Six-month risk reversals - the difference between put and call options - suggest money managers prefer selling the pound over buying it in the period which incorporates Britain's full exit from the European Union in December. The UK has reiterated many times it still hopes for a post-Brexit trade deal to be achieved in coming weeks, but with little obvious progress so far, the amount of time available looks limited, analysts say.

($1 = 0.8439 euros)

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

US News Roundup: Joe Biden to accept Democratic presidential nomination; California's notorious 'Golden State Killer' faces sentencing and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.In historic speech, Kamala Harris expected to train fire on TrumpU.S. Senator Kamala Harris gives the most important speech of her political career on Wednesday when she addresses th...

Shipping, skill development ministries ink pact for skilling manpower in port, maritime sectors

In a bid to meet the growing workforce demand in the port and maritime sector, the Ministry of Shipping on Thursday entered into a pact with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship MSDE for skilling, re-skilling and upskillin...

Leopardess takes shelter in unused house along with cubs

A leopardess has taken shelter in a vacant house outside a village along with her four cubs near here in Maharashtra, prompting forest department officials to deploy guards in the area and restrict entry of people. According to forest offic...

Putin critic Navalny fights for life, aides suspect poisoning

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was fighting for his life in a Siberian hospital on Thursday after drinking tea that allies said they think was laced with poison. A fierce critic of President Vladimir Putin, Navalny started feeling ill on a p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020