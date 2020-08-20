Left Menu
Development News Edition

Embassy Group in talks with CDPQ arm to set up investment platform for office project development

Meanwhile, sources had earlier said Embasy Group was in talks with Indospace and ESR to monetise its warehousing and industrial parks business at an enterprise value of Rs 1,700-2,000 crore. Bengaluru-based Embassy Group in 2015 formed a joint venture with private equity firm Warburg Pincus to build industrial parks.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 19:34 IST
Embassy Group in talks with CDPQ arm to set up investment platform for office project development

Leading realty firm Embassy Group is in talks with Canada pension fund CDPQ's arm Ivanhoe Cambridge to set up an investment platform for development of office projects, sources said. The size of the platform is under discussion, the sources said adding that Ivanhoe Cambridge will have a majority stake in the platform.

Embassy Group's spokesperson declined to comment. Embassy Group, led by Jitu Virwani, is a major player in the Indian commercial real estate. The group, along with Blackstone, launched India's first Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) last year to raise Rs 4,750 crore through a public issue.

Embassy Group owns WeWork India, which is into co-working and flexible workspace domain. It also has entered into co-living business. Earlier this week, the group announced merger of its housing and commercial projects with Indiabulls Real Estate.

After the merger, Embassy Group will have a 45 per cent stake in the listed entity Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd, which will be renamed as Embassy Development, as against the existing 14 per cent stake. Meanwhile, sources had earlier said Embasy Group was in talks with Indospace and ESR to monetise its warehousing and industrial parks business at an enterprise value of Rs 1,700-2,000 crore.

Bengaluru-based Embassy Group in 2015 formed a joint venture with private equity firm Warburg Pincus to build industrial parks. Property consultant ANAROCK is helping Embassy Group in this proposed warehousing deal.

Embassy Industrial Parks, the joint venture, is developing warehousing projects at Chakan in Pune, Sriperumbudur and Hosur in Tamil Nadu; Farrukhnagar and Bilaspur in Delhi-NCR; and Kothur in Hyderabad. The total portfolio of the JV is 15-16 million sq ft, of which 3-4 million sq ft is operational. Warburg Pincus has a 70 per cent stake, while Embassy Group has 30 per cent shareholding in the JV.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

England looks to clinch Test series before step into unknown

Back in the spring, when the coronavirus pandemic was at its most deadly in Britain, there was a genuine fear that the England cricket team might not play an international game in 2020. So, after a packed summer of Test matches, to be in a ...

3 injured after roof of house collapses in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 20 Three members of a family, including a 16-year-old girl, were injured after the roof of their house collapsed in outer Delhis Multan Nagar area on Thursday morning, police said. The injured, identified as Radhey Shyam 48, ...

Strike at Belarus' state TV erodes government control

In a new challenge to Belarus authoritarian ruler, hundreds of employees of state television have gone on strike amid a rising tide of protests, calling for his resignation after a vote the opposition saw as rigged. The journalists action t...

Cricket-Root sees potential for England to claim number one test ranking

England captain Joe Root says the current group of players have the potential to become the number one test team in the world as he urged his team mates to finish their home summer with a win against Pakistan in the third test at the Rose B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020