Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sept. 11 Museum to re-open on 9/11 anniversary

Meanwhile, the National Park Service announced on Thursday that the museums on Liberty and Ellis islands will reopen on Monday at 25 per cent of their normal crowd capacity, though the Statue of Liberty's interior and some parts of the museums will remain closed. At the 9/11 museum, the anniversary day reopening will be reserved for families of those killed in the 2001 attack and the 1993 World Trade Center attack.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 20-08-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 20:05 IST
Sept. 11 Museum to re-open on 9/11 anniversary

Nearly six months after the coronavirus forced its closure, the 9/11 Memorial Museum will be reopening on the anniversary of the terrorist attacks next month, first to those who lost loved ones and then to the general public, museum officials announced on Thursday. The memorial plaza had been open to the public with social distancing restrictions since early July, but the museum remained closed, as did other cultural institutions. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said last week that museums would be allowed to reopen with restrictions starting later this month.

"We are extremely pleased to announce the reopening of the 9/11 Memorial Museum, a physical testament to the triumph of hope and our potential for resilience in the face of adversity and unfathomable loss,” said Alice Greenwald, the 9/11 museum's president and CEO. Meanwhile, the National Park Service announced on Thursday that the museums on Liberty and Ellis islands will reopen on Monday at 25 per cent of their normal crowd capacity, though the Statue of Liberty's interior and some parts of the museums will remain closed.

At the 9/11 museum, the anniversary day reopening will be reserved for families of those killed in the 2001 attack and the 1993 World Trade Center attack. The public will be able to visit starting September 12. Pandemic restrictions will be in effect, such as a limit of 25 per cent of capacity, and a requirement to wear masks. The museum had always mandated visitors to get timed entry tickets in advance, which will continue now.

The museum said other measures had been implemented, such as Plexiglas dividers and hand-sanitizing stations, as well as temperature screenings for all, and a one-direction path through the facility. Hours at the museum are being restricted to five days a week, from the seven days it had been opened before its shutdown in mid-March. The museum will now be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Some exhibition spaces will remain closed to the public, and some services like coat check will not be available..

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

England looks to clinch Test series before step into unknown

Back in the spring, when the coronavirus pandemic was at its most deadly in Britain, there was a genuine fear that the England cricket team might not play an international game in 2020. So, after a packed summer of Test matches, to be in a ...

3 injured after roof of house collapses in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 20 Three members of a family, including a 16-year-old girl, were injured after the roof of their house collapsed in outer Delhis Multan Nagar area on Thursday morning, police said. The injured, identified as Radhey Shyam 48, ...

Strike at Belarus' state TV erodes government control

In a new challenge to Belarus authoritarian ruler, hundreds of employees of state television have gone on strike amid a rising tide of protests, calling for his resignation after a vote the opposition saw as rigged. The journalists action t...

Cricket-Root sees potential for England to claim number one test ranking

England captain Joe Root says the current group of players have the potential to become the number one test team in the world as he urged his team mates to finish their home summer with a win against Pakistan in the third test at the Rose B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020