Left Menu
Development News Edition

BMC's Rs 33,441-crore budget gets nod at virtual meeting

This was for the first time when an annual budget of the BMC, India's richest civic body, was approved at a general body meeting conducted through video conferencing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. "No cuts have been made in the health department's budget.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-08-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 23:08 IST
BMC's Rs 33,441-crore budget gets nod at virtual meeting

After a gap of almost five months, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) annual budget of Rs 33,441 crore finally got approval without any cuts at a general body meeting held on Thursday. This was for the first time when an annual budget of the BMC, India's richest civic body, was approved at a general body meeting conducted through video conferencing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"No cuts have been made in the health department's budget. t the same time, no reduction has been made in the provision of ongoing development works," the said BMC, which is spearheading Mumbai's response to COVID-19. Mayor Kishori Pednekar chaired the virtual meeting that approved the annual budget for 2020-21.

The BMC's annual budget was sanctioned in March, but it was awaiting final approval for which the general body meeting could not take place due to the coronavirus outbreak. According to the Shiv Sena-ruled BMC, thegeneral body meeting to approve the budget was held through video conferencing after obtaining approval for the same from the Maharashtra government.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

UP flood situation grim; heavy rains affect normal life in parts of country

Heavy rains disrupted normal life in many parts of the country, including Delhi and adjoining Gurgaon, on Thursday and led to worsening of the flood situation in Uttar Pradesh where over 870 villages in 16 districts have been affected. In B...

DU PhD students allowed re-entry into hostels

The Delhi University has directed its hostels to allow re-entry of PhD students in a phased manner but they must quarantine themselves in their room for 14 days. In a notice issued on August 19, the varsity has asked hostels to give first p...

Mumbai: Tansa becomes fourth lake to overflow after good rains

With good rainfall in the catchment areas in the last few days, the Tansa lake, a key source of potable water for Mumbai, started overflowing on Thursday evening, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC said. Tansa, located in adjoining ...

FACTBOX-Here are eight Trump associates arrested or convicted of crimes

Steve Bannon has been charged with defrauding Trump supporters in a campaign to help build the presidents signature wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, prosecutors said on Thursday.Bannon served as a top adviser to Donald Trumps presidential...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020