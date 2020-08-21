Left Menu
Tech Mahindra wins two Stevie Awards for COVID-19 response

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, has won two Stevie® Awards for the company's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 13:09 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 13:09 IST
NSEZ Campus 58 AB. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] Aug 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, has won two Stevie® Awards for the company's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tech Mahindra received a Gold Stevie for innovative use of HR Technology and a Bronze Stevie for being the most valuable employer across the Asia Pacific.

Tech Mahindra earned this recognition for its resilient and agile approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, which was centered around building safe, sustainable human experiences for our stakeholders. As a leading digital transformation provider, Tech Mahindra effectively leveraged its digital prowess to become a leader in the COVID-19 crisis while establishing best practices for its employees, clients, and partner ecosystem.

"While technology for us is only an enabler, moments of truth for our associates are still 'human'. This recognition is a testament of how we adopted our HR systems to the new normal, to create positive experiences for all our employees. We will continue our focus on the safety and well-being of our employees as well as the society, truly reflecting our spirit to be a 'Company with a Purpose'," said Harshvendra Soin, Global Chief People Officer and Head of Marketing, Tech Mahindra. The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world's best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements, and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned", the awards will be conferred upon the winners during a virtual awards ceremony on November 5. More than 90 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. "In the fifth edition of the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the judges were impressed by the Stevie winners who - during the crises we've confronted this year - continue to dedicate each day to make the lives of their employees and teams better through training, software, work-from-home plans, and more. We are pleased to celebrate them in 2020 and look forward to what they will accomplish in 2021," said Maggie Gallagher, President, Stevie Awards.

Committed towards the fight against COVID-19, Tech Mahindra institutionalized an integrated approach to not only enable a safe working environment for its associates but to also help customers start operations and grow their businesses in a safe, secure and sustainable way. Tech Mahindra under its TechMHRNxt charter focuses on reimagining people's functions for creating 'Human-Centred workplace' and enhance employee experience by leveraging next-generation technologies along with human interactions.

Associates at Tech Mahindra are digital change makers who are here to disrupt, blaze new trails and create connected experiences for a connected world. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

