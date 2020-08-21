Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan ship deviated from shipping lane before Mauritius impact, data shows

The Japanese-owned bulk carrier that ran aground off Mauritius and spilled oil over pristine waters and fragile coral reefs diverted more than 100 kilometres from a regular shipping lane, data from a maritime analysis firm showed. The MV Wakashio, owned by Nagashiki Shipping and chartered by Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd, struck a coral reef on Mauritius's southeast coast on July 25 and later began leaking oil.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 14:10 IST
Japan ship deviated from shipping lane before Mauritius impact, data shows

The Japanese-owned bulk carrier that ran aground off Mauritius and spilled oil over pristine waters and fragile coral reefs diverted more than 100 kilometres from a regular shipping lane, data from a maritime analysis firm showed.

The MV Wakashio, owned by Nagashiki Shipping and chartered by Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd, struck a coral reef on Mauritius's southeast coast on July 25 and later began leaking oil. Two of the ship's officers have since been arrested on charges of endangering safe navigation. The iron-ore carrier was using a well-travelled shipping lane that passes near Mauritius when the accident happened, according to maritime analysis firm Windward and shipping sources.

It appears to have deviated from that lane about 55 nautical miles (102 km) from Mauritius and headed straight for the Indian Ocean island, the data showed. The data shows the ship's track during the last few hours of its journey, including a minor turn after crossing into Mauritius' territorial waters. "It was on a very bad trajectory," Omer Primor, Windward's head of marketing, told Reuters.

(Open https://tmsnrt.rs/3j27L5C in an external browser to see a graphic on the wreck of the MV Wakashio.) It was not immediately clear why the ship appeared to deviate from its course. Tracking data for other cargo vessels passing close to Mauritius recently show them all sticking to the shipping lane.

The Mauritius coast guard had repeatedly tried to reach the ship to warn it that its course was dangerous but received no reply, Reuters reported this week. When asked about the Windward data, a Nagashiki Shipping spokesman said: "We have submitted our route record data to the police, but we cannot comment on the data, as the police are investigating the incident".

The company has declined to comment on the report that the coast guard had tried to contact the ship. A spokesman at Mitsui OSK, which chartered the ship, said it was also investigating the carrier's course. He declined to comment further. One regional maritime official said Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) data he had seen did not show the ship's turn inside Mauritius' territorial waters, but added that it could be because of an inaccuracy in AIS data.

The government of Mauritius and maritime authorities there did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the data. Mauritius said on Thursday it has started to scuttle the ship, after announcing the plan a day earlier, which had raised alarm from environmentalists worried about further damage after more than 1,000 tons of fuel oil leaked.

Scientists say that the full impact of the spill is still unfolding but that the damage could affect Mauritius and its tourism-dependent economy for decades. The wildlife at risk include the seagrasses blanketing sand in the shallow waters, clownfish living in coral reefs, mangroves systems, and the critically endangered Pink Pigeon, endemic to the island.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Queen and Adam Lambert release first live album

British rock band Queen and singer Adam Lambert are set to release their first live album on October 2. Titled Queen Adam Live Around the World, the album will be released on CD, CDDVD, CDBlu-ray and Vinyl formats, reported Variety.It will...

Fire in seven-storeyed commercial-cum-residential building in south Mumbai; some people feared trapped: Fire brigade.

Fire in seven-storeyed commercial-cum-residential building in south Mumbai some people feared trapped Fire brigade....

European shares limp as business recovery loses momentum

European shares edged higher in thin trading on Friday after data showed Germanys manufacturing sector rebounded further in August, but gains were capped as overall recovery in euro zone business activity stalled.The German DAX gained 0.4 a...

Srisailam power plant fire: Body of Assistant Engineer recovered, says Nagarkurnool Collector.

Srisailam power plant fire Body of Assistant Engineer recovered, says Nagarkurnool Collector....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020