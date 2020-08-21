Left Menu
Development News Edition

ADB approves $250million loan to help Myanmar respond to COVID-19

“ADB is committed to supporting Myanmar as it responds to the pandemic, improves its health services, and prepares for recovery from the damaging economic impacts,” said ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa.

ADB | Manila | Updated: 21-08-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 16:35 IST
ADB approves $250million loan to help Myanmar respond to COVID-19
ADB’s COVID-19 Active Response and Expenditure Support (CARES) Program is funded through the COVID-19 pandemic response option (CPRO) under ADB’s Countercyclical Support Facility. Image Credit: ANI

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) today approved a $250 million loan to help the Government of Myanmar respond to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic by mitigating the impacts on people's health, livelihoods, and the economy, while also ensuring that the poor and vulnerable benefit from the country's economic recovery.

"ADB is committed to supporting Myanmar as it responds to the pandemic, improves its health services, and prepares for recovery from the damaging economic impacts," said ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa. "ADB's quick-disbursing budget support will help the government provide social assistance to the poor, disadvantaged, and vulnerable groups, including those in conflict-affected areas; strengthen its health care system to better prevent and control the virus; and support workers and micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, 30% of which are owned by women."

Despite a limited number of confirmed cases, Myanmar remains vulnerable to COVID-19, due to its limited public health system, a mobile population, crowded living conditions in urban centres, and limited water and sanitation infrastructure.

In April, the government announced a $2.5 billion stimulus package to boost the health care system, extend cash support to 5.5 million vulnerable families and provide tax relief, tax credits, and other measures to businesses and workers.

ADB's COVID-19 Active Response and Expenditure Support (CARES) Program is funded through the COVID-19 pandemic response option (CPRO) under ADB's Countercyclical Support Facility. CPRO was established as part of ADB's $20 billion expanded assistance for developing member countries' pandemic response, which was announced on 13 April.

The CARES Program, ADB's first countercyclical support for Myanmar, builds on ADB's ongoing program in the country, including a $6.6 million health security project that ADB reprogrammed in April to support Myanmar's early COVID-19 response. Additional financing of $30 million is being considered to help implement the government's contingency plan for the health sector, including isolating suspected cases at designated hospitals, conducting contact tracing, and the purchasing of test kits, ventilators, and personal protective equipment.

The CARES Program, which was developed in coordination with other development partners, is aligned with ADB's 2017–2021 country partnership strategy and complements ongoing health, social assistance, and job-creating local infrastructure projects. With technical advice and knowledge support, ADB serves as a catalyst for developing coordination and financing in Myanmar.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Bayern Munich must be regarded as one of the best teams in world: Silva ahead of CL final match

Ahead of the Champions League final match against Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germains Thiago Silva hailed his opponents, saying that the German side must be regarded as one of the best teams in the world. Speaking of Bayern Munich is easy. ...

Telangana: VP Naidu expresses grief at loss of lives in fire incident at Srisailam hydroelectric plant

Vice president M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a fire incident at Srisailam hydroelectric plant in Telangana. Distressed by the loss of lives in a fire incident at Srisailam hydroelectric plant in Telan...

Yes Bank to exit mutual fund business; inks agreement for sale of subsidiaries

Yes, Bank on Friday said it will exit mutual fund business by selling its holdings in asset management and trustee subsidiaries. The bank on August 21, 2020, executed a definitive agreement for the sale of 100 percent of the equity sharehol...

EU-UK deadlock on trade talks goes on with time running out

The European Union and Britain remained deadlocked Friday in their talks on trade ties after Brexit, with EU negotiator Michel Barnier saying that any chance of a deal seemed to be slipping away. Too often this week it felt as if we were go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020