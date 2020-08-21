Left Menu
Development News Edition

14 Air India passengers have tested positive for COVID-19 till Thursday: Hong Kong govt

Due to this incident, Air India's passenger flights have been barred from landing in Hong Kong till August-end, it added on Friday. A passenger from India can arrive in Hong Kong only if he or she has a COVID-19 negative certificate from a test done 72 hours prior to the journey, according to the rules issued by the Hong Kong government in July.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 17:33 IST
14 Air India passengers have tested positive for COVID-19 till Thursday: Hong Kong govt

Fourteen passengers who travelled from Delhi to Hong Kong on an Air India flight on August 14 have tested positive for COVID-19 till Thursday, the Hong Kong government said. Due to this incident, Air India's passenger flights have been barred from landing in Hong Kong till August-end, it added on Friday.

A passenger from India can arrive in Hong Kong only if he or she has a COVID-19 negative certificate from a test done 72 hours prior to the journey, according to the rules issued by the Hong Kong government in July. In a statement to PTI on Friday, a spokesperson of the Department of Health of the Hong Kong government said, "A flight operated by Air India (AI314) arriving Hong Kong from India on August 14 had 11 passengers confirmed to have infected with COVID-19." As a result, the department invoked the "Prevention and Control of Disease (Regulation of Cross-boundary Conveyances and Travellers) Regulation (Cap. 599H) on August 17 to prohibit landing of passenger flights operated by Air India for two weeks from August 18 to 31 in Hong Kong", the spokesperson noted. "As of August 20, a total of 14 passengers on that flight were confirmed to have infected with COVID-19," he added. The statement did not elaborate if these 14 passengers had COVID-negative certificates with them from the tests done 72 hours prior to their journey, as required by the aforementioned rules.

Besides India, a pre-flight COVID-19 negative test result certificate is mandatory for all passengers coming from Bangladesh, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, South Africa and the US, according to the Hong Kong government's rules. An airline operating a flight to Hong Kong from any of these nine countries has to submit a form before departure stating that all passengers on board have COVID-19 negative certificates, as per the rules.

Moreover, all international passengers are required to take a post-flight COVID-19 test at the airport premises in Hong Kong. In a statement, Air India spokesperson said,"In the wake of recent developments related to flight operations to Hong Kong, Air India will not be operating its three flights scheduled for Hong Kong till August-end." "One of these flights is scheduled to operate as a cargo-only flight without any passenger from India and will return from Hong Kong with passengers. Air India has been adhering to all the protocols and norms laid down for flying to the different destinations," the spokesperson added.

In India, the total cases of coronavirus infections mounted to 29,05,823, while the death toll climbed to 54,849 with 983 new fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, data updated by the Union Health Ministry at 8 am on Friday showed. Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, special international flights have been operating with the approval of aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Air India has been operating special international flights since May 6 under the Vande Bharat Mission to help stranded people reach their destinations.

Since July, India has established separate bilateral air bubble arrangements with countries like the US, Germany, France, the UAE, the UK and the Maldives for international flight operations. Under a bilateral air bubble pact, airlines of both countries can operate international flights with certain restrictions.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

SPB 'stable', says hospital

Veteran playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, battling COVID-19 and on ventilator and ECMO support, was stable, the hospital treating him said on Friday. The 74 year-old actor-singer continues to be on ventilator and ECMO support in the Int...

Overground worker of terror outfit arrested in J&K's Ganderbal

An overground worker of a terrorist organisation was arrested from Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday and a grenade seized from his possession, police said. The man tried to evade a naka set up by security forces near the Bad...

SSR death case: ED records statement of late actor's sister Priyanka

The Enforcement Directorate ED is recording the statement of late actor Sushant Singh Rajputs sister Priyanka, informed the ED officials on Friday. Priyanka is a nominee in Rajputs bank account, the officials said.The ED had previously reco...

FACTBOX-Promises, tributes, appeals to vote: Key quotes from the Democratic National Convention

Joe Biden accepted the Democratic nomination to challenge President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 U.S. election on Thursday and outlined plans to bring relief and solace to a country and an economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic.Quotes f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020