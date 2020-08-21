Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vertex Global Services announces pandemic career support platform, as a CSR initiative

Vertex Global Services, World's 19th most innovative company and the leading Business Optimization Solutions provider launched a corporate responsibility campaign to amplify employment during the pandemic.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 21-08-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 18:07 IST
Vertex Global Services announces pandemic career support platform, as a CSR initiative
Vertex Global Services. Image Credit: ANI

Vertex Global Services, World's 19th most innovative company, and the leading Business Optimization Solutions provider launched a corporate responsibility campaign to amplify employment during the pandemic. This initiative has been designed to integrate workforce management for job seekers and employers to find their best match at no cost.

Vertex Global Services has collaborated with existing over 3000 clients to generate employment and be a career accelerator for many wherein skilled individuals can explore relevant positions and even add desired profiles. To initiate the cause, companies shall list the skill requirement and the aspirant can browse through to identify suitable positions. The operation will be enabled on the Vertex Global Services website and has 5000 plus open positions.

"We assessed the damage caused by COVID-19 pandemic and have stepped up to tackle the situation effectively with one of our existing Global Staffing services. Given the severity of the commotion, there is a compelling need for a multi-pronged response, Vertex urge corporates to come forward to join hands during this pandemic. Developing this platform is an effort to empower the pandemic affected career aspirants and ease the onboarding process for the companies," said Gagan Arora, CEO & Strategic Growth Leader, Vertex Global Services, while commenting on the new initiative "We are creating a Culture of Inclusivity that fosters a work environment which is flexible and open to the talents of all qualified individual and hiring especially abled workers in every department," he further added.

Vertex Global Services is well-known for quality hiring amongst Fortune 500 companies and is a preferred choice for Global Staffing by corporates. This corporate responsibility will engage HR communities, potential candidates, freshers, and more in a conversation that will aid in normalizing the current situation. Earlier this year in May 2020, Vertex recently also contributed USD 40,000 for the COVID-19 pandemic relief fund. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. election mail will be handled "securely and on time," postal chief says

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Friday told lawmakers that the Postal Service would deliver ballots securely and on time in the November presidential election as he faced questions about political interference in the mail system. In ...

SPB 'stable', says hospital

Veteran playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, battling COVID-19 and on ventilator and ECMO support, was stable, the hospital treating him said on Friday. The 74 year-old actor-singer continues to be on ventilator and ECMO support in the Int...

Overground worker of terror outfit arrested in J&K's Ganderbal

An overground worker of a terrorist organisation was arrested from Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday and a grenade seized from his possession, police said. The man tried to evade a naka set up by security forces near the Bad...

SSR death case: ED records statement of late actor's sister Priyanka

The Enforcement Directorate ED is recording the statement of late actor Sushant Singh Rajputs sister Priyanka, informed the ED officials on Friday. Priyanka is a nominee in Rajputs bank account, the officials said.The ED had previously reco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020