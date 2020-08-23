Russia and Turkey likely to sign S-400 missile deal next year -Ifax

Russia and Turkey likely to sign S-400 missile deal next year -IfaxReuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-08-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 14:33 IST
Russia is likely to sign a contract for delivery of an additional batch of its S-400 missile systems to Turkey next year, the Interfax news agency cited Sergei Chemezov, head of state conglomerate Rostec, as saying on Sunday.
Turkey bought a batch of the missile systems from Russia last year, leading to its suspension by Washington from the U.S. F-35 stealth fighter jet programme. The United States has said that Turkey risks U.S. sanctions if it deploys the Russian-made S-400s.
