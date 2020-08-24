Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hit hard by COVID-19 outbreak, Bengal weavers migrate to other places for jobs

However, the COVID-19 outbreak has hit them so hard that many are now migrating to other parts of the country for jobs. "During this season, weavers used to be very busy and worked for long hours.

PTI | Phulia | Updated: 24-08-2020 11:11 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 11:11 IST
Hit hard by COVID-19 outbreak, Bengal weavers migrate to other places for jobs

The handlooms in West Bengal's Nadia district have fallen silent at a time when their activity should have been at the peak owing to the upcoming Durga Puja. A handloom machine, locally called 'tant', could be found in every household in Shantipur, Phulia and Samudragarh areas where weaving is the traditional occupation.

The weavers of the region once employed around 20,000 workers from north Bengal. However, the COVID-19 outbreak has hit them so hard that many are now migrating to other parts of the country for jobs.

"During this season, weavers used to be very busy and worked for long hours. But the situation is so grim this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak that many are migrating to other states for jobs. "Only last week, three busloads of young men from the region went to south India to look for jobs," Dilip Basak of Phulia Byabshayee Samity, one of oldest cooperatives in the region with 665 weavers as its members, told PTI on Monday.

"Majority of our annual income is generated during the Durga Puja season. But because of the pandemic, there is no work due to lack of orders. Our peak business period has been lost," Ashwini Basak of Phulia Tangail Weavers' Cooperative Society said. This sector employed around 20,000 workers from north Bengal even a few years back but the weavers themselves are now looking for odd jobs to survive, he said.

Free ration and 100-day work under MGNREGA has prevented starvation among the weavers and their families, both of them said. The number of handlooms has been gradually decreasing due to the rise of machine looms. However, a section of customers still prefer handloom products over those of the machine looms even though they are more expensive, they said.

But the pandemic has broken the backbone of the sector. The entire ecosystem has collapsed and even the government is not procuring, they added. "There is no demand from Tantuja, a state government handloom undertaking. Aggregators are absent as the wholesale market is shut and retail sales have collapsed. Neither are large stores procuring as they don't foresee any major demand," Basak said.

The manager of a leading saree store said demand has slumped since April and existing stocks are yet to be sold off. "Then, how can we make fresh procurements and who knows till what extent the festive buying will revive?" he said.

There are an estimated six lakh weavers in the state, as per government data. Many of the weavers alleged there are no adequate welfare schemes for them.

Tantuja officials could not be contacted..

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Postpone NEET, JEE until situation gets conducive: Mamata urges Centre

In wake of COVID-19 outbreak, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday appealed to the Centre to assess the risk and postpone the Joint Entrance Examination JEE and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET until the situation...

Electricity cut in Syria after explosion hits gas pipeline

An explosion early on Monday struck a gas pipeline in a Damascus suburb, cutting electricity throughout Syria, state media reported, citing the countrys electricity and oil ministers. The oil minister, Ali Ghanem, said the explosion struck ...

Polanco powers Pirates past Brewers with late homer

Gregory Polancos two-out, two-run home run in the eighth inning Sunday gave the Pittsburgh Pirates a 5-4 win and a sweep of their series against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers. Polancos fourth homer of the season came against Milwaukee reli...

Sonia Gandhi offers to quit as interim chief, asks CWC to start process for selecting new chief

Interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday offered to quit, asking the Congress Working Committee to initiate the process for selecting a new party chief, sources said. In her opening remarks at the meeting, called in the wake of a s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020