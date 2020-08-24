Hong Kong stocks post one-month closing high as techs shine
Hong Kong stocks rose to a one-month closing high on Monday, led by tech firms as investors cheered Beijing's continued efforts to foster tech strength. ** The Hang Seng index was up 437.74 points, or 1.74%, at 25,551.58, its best finish since July 21.Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 14:16 IST
Hong Kong stocks rose to a one-month closing high on Monday, led by tech firms as investors cheered Beijing's continued efforts to foster tech strength.
** The Hang Seng index was up 437.74 points, or 1.74%, at 25,551.58, its best finish since July 21. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 1.22% to 10,336.95. ** The Hang Seng IT sub-index jumped 5.2%, with bellwether Meituan Dianping advancing 8.4% to an all-time high on forecast-beating quarterly revenue.
** The newly-launched Hang Seng tech index also outperformed with a 2.3% gain. ** The gains were in line with tech strength on the mainland as investors cheered Beijing's latest reforms to bolster its capital markets.
** Shares of 18 companies surged on their ChiNext debut, kicking off a historic reform that will see Shenzhen officially challenge Shanghai for tech listings, while adding fuel to a "technology war" with the United States. ** Based on Shanghai's year-old STAR Market, the broadening IPO reform will help strengthen the appeal of China's capital markets at a time when Chinese tech firms face growing U.S. scrutiny and risk of being delisted from U.S. markets.
** Real estate and consumer-related stocks posted strong gains recently as new coronavirus cases dropped in Hong Kong, raising hopes that lockdown restrictions could be eased soon, said Steven Leung, a Hong Kong-based executive director at UOB Kay Hian. ** The market also got a boost from a rally in index heavyweight Tencent, as it seems the U.S. sanctions on the tech giant could be confined only to the United States, Leung added.
** Tencent spiked 5.8% following a report of U.S. reassurances over WeChat ban. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 1%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.28%.
ALSO READ
Tencent Music revenue jumps 18%, beats estimates, as paid subscribers flock to expanded library
How the U.S. could block WeChat and TikTok from Americans
China to raise issues surrounding WeChat, TikTok in trade talks with U.S.- Bloomberg
Soccer-Donadoni parts company with Shenzhen FC after poor start
Alibaba's Freshippo says will test all Shenzhen employees for COVID-19