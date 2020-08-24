Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong stocks post one-month closing high as techs shine

Hong Kong stocks rose to a one-month closing high on Monday, led by tech firms as investors cheered Beijing's continued efforts to foster tech strength. ** The Hang Seng index was up 437.74 points, or 1.74%, at 25,551.58, its best finish since July 21.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 14:16 IST
Hong Kong stocks post one-month closing high as techs shine

Hong Kong stocks rose to a one-month closing high on Monday, led by tech firms as investors cheered Beijing's continued efforts to foster tech strength.

** The Hang Seng index was up 437.74 points, or 1.74%, at 25,551.58, its best finish since July 21. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 1.22% to 10,336.95. ** The Hang Seng IT sub-index jumped 5.2%, with bellwether Meituan Dianping advancing 8.4% to an all-time high on forecast-beating quarterly revenue.

** The newly-launched Hang Seng tech index also outperformed with a 2.3% gain. ** The gains were in line with tech strength on the mainland as investors cheered Beijing's latest reforms to bolster its capital markets.

** Shares of 18 companies surged on their ChiNext debut, kicking off a historic reform that will see Shenzhen officially challenge Shanghai for tech listings, while adding fuel to a "technology war" with the United States. ** Based on Shanghai's year-old STAR Market, the broadening IPO reform will help strengthen the appeal of China's capital markets at a time when Chinese tech firms face growing U.S. scrutiny and risk of being delisted from U.S. markets.

** Real estate and consumer-related stocks posted strong gains recently as new coronavirus cases dropped in Hong Kong, raising hopes that lockdown restrictions could be eased soon, said Steven Leung, a Hong Kong-based executive director at UOB Kay Hian. ** The market also got a boost from a rally in index heavyweight Tencent, as it seems the U.S. sanctions on the tech giant could be confined only to the United States, Leung added.

** Tencent spiked 5.8% following a report of U.S. reassurances over WeChat ban. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 1%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.28%.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Siemens Gamesa RE launches social impact projects to fight against COVID-19

The company has put in place several social responsibility programs to fight the consequences of the COVID-19 crisis A sum of 350,000 was dedicated to African countries severely impacted by COVID-19 The initiatives included mainly food and ...

Mayawati questions UP govt over law and order situation

BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the law and order situation in the state, asking if this was Ram rajya. Citing recent cases of crime in some parts of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati demanded strict action...

Police seize 400 kg Ganja, detain 4 in Andhra's Eluru

The Eluru rural police seized close to 400 kilograms of Ganja being illegally transported from Visakhapatnam district to Krishna district, here on Sunday night. The police also seized two cars, two mobiles and detained four persons.Eluru De...

Afghan Taliban delegation in Pakistan to discuss peace process

A delegation from the Afghan Taliban has arrived in Pakistan to discuss the ongoing peace process with the Pakistani leadership, local media reported on Monday. Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry said that the delega...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020