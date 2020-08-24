Hong Kong stocks post one-month closing high as techs shine

Hong Kong stocks rose to a one-month closing high on Monday, led by tech firms as investors cheered Beijing's continued efforts to foster tech strength.

** The Hang Seng index was up 437.74 points, or 1.74%, at 25,551.58, its best finish since July 21. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 1.22% to 10,336.95. ** The Hang Seng IT sub-index jumped 5.2%, with bellwether Meituan Dianping advancing 8.4% to an all-time high on forecast-beating quarterly revenue.

** The newly-launched Hang Seng tech index also outperformed with a 2.3% gain. ** The gains were in line with tech strength on the mainland as investors cheered Beijing's latest reforms to bolster its capital markets.

** Shares of 18 companies surged on their ChiNext debut, kicking off a historic reform that will see Shenzhen officially challenge Shanghai for tech listings, while adding fuel to a "technology war" with the United States. ** Based on Shanghai's year-old STAR Market, the broadening IPO reform will help strengthen the appeal of China's capital markets at a time when Chinese tech firms face growing U.S. scrutiny and risk of being delisted from U.S. markets.

** Real estate and consumer-related stocks posted strong gains recently as new coronavirus cases dropped in Hong Kong, raising hopes that lockdown restrictions could be eased soon, said Steven Leung, a Hong Kong-based executive director at UOB Kay Hian. ** The market also got a boost from a rally in index heavyweight Tencent, as it seems the U.S. sanctions on the tech giant could be confined only to the United States, Leung added.

** Tencent spiked 5.8% following a report of U.S. reassurances over WeChat ban. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 1%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.28%.