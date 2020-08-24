Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt considering to permit FDI for LLPs in construction development

The government is considering a proposal to permit foreign direct investment (FDI) in limited liability partnership (LLP) firms engaged in construction development with a view to attracting overseas fund inflows, sources said. At present, FDI is permitted under the automatic route in LLPs that are operating in sectors where 100 per cent foreign direct investment is allowed through the automatic route and there are no FDI-linked performance conditions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 17:02 IST
Govt considering to permit FDI for LLPs in construction development

The government is considering a proposal to permit foreign direct investment (FDI) in limited liability partnership (LLP) firms engaged in construction development with a view to attracting overseas fund inflows, sources said. At present, FDI is permitted under the automatic route in LLPs that are operating in sectors where 100 per cent foreign direct investment is allowed through the automatic route and there are no FDI-linked performance conditions. In the construction development, 100 per cent foreign direct investment is permitted under automatic route but with certain conditions. "So, at present, LLP firms in this segment are not permitted to receive foreign funds. Now, the government is considering making a carve out for LLPs in the construction development sector," a source said.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is expected to soon approach the Union Cabinet to seek approval on this. The DPIIT has also worked on a proposal to permit 100 per cent FDI in AVGC (animation, visual effects, gaming and comics) sector.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech on July 5, 2019, had proposed that the government will examine suggestions of further opening up of FDI in this sector. Last month, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had said that the government is looking at reforms in areas like foreign direct investment.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in India grew by 13 per cent to a record of USD 49.97 billion in 2019-20..

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan says Alibaba-linked e-commerce site a security risk

Taiwan declared an e-commerce platform linked to Chinas Alibaba Group a potential security risk and told its operator Monday to register as a company from the rival mainland or dispose of its ownership stake. The order adds to mounting pres...

Arjun Kapoor's latest Insta post on 'spreading love, a little bit more!' winning hearts

Sending out some love on the internet, actor Arjun Kapoor on Monday shared a compassionate video where a person is seen taking care of a stranded dog sleeping on a pavement. The Panipat actor posted the video on Instagram in which he sent o...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump hailed the FDAs emergency use authorization of a coronavirus treatment that uses blood plasma from recovered patients, a day after accusing it of impeding the rollout of vaccines and treatments for political reas...

SC refuses to direct holding NEET abroad, asks to allow students to come via Vande Bharat Mission

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to pass direction to the Central government to hold the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test NEET Undergraduate UG 2020 examination in Gulf countries, but asked the government to allow students to come...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020