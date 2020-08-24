Left Menu
Force Motors ropes in DY Works to design brand, experience strategies for Gurkha

The second-generation iconic off-roader was showcased at the Auto Expo in Greater Noida earlier this year.

Pune-based Force Motors has roped in DY Works to design the brand and experience strategies for its new-generation BSVI-compliant SUV, Gurkha, which is expected to be launched by the end of this year, a release said on Monday. The second-generation iconic off-roader was showcased at the Auto Expo in Greater Noida earlier this year.

"We wanted to collaborate with a partner who understood our vision and could help us unlock the next growth story for Gurkha and DY's approach matched our ambition perfectly. I look forward to creating an exciting story for Gurkha and its tribe with their team," said Force Motors Managing Director Prasan Firodia. There has been huge excitement and anticipation since the new Gurkha was revealed at the Auto Expo earlier this year,  he said.

Force Motors had first introduced the Gurkha SUV in the Indian market in 2013. "Our vision for Gurkha is to make it the most capable and enjoyable off roader/recreation vehicle in India," Firodia added.

The revamp of Gurkha under the new platform is a vehicle that is unparalleled for off-roaders and recreational enthusiasts alike in India, said DY Works Managing Director and CEO Tresa Paul. DY Works is a leading design-thinking company.

"We are excited to design this brand and bringing the new avatar alive. Our design-thinking approach embedded with deep cultural insights will shape a strong growth strategy for the new Gurkha. Force Motors has a portfolio of iconic brands and partnering Force is a proud moment for us at DY," Paul said..

