Norway's wealth fund chief gives up hedge fund stake to keep job

The wealthy businessman appointed to lead Norway's $1.1 trillion sovereign wealth fund has agreed to transfer his stake in a hedge fund to a charitable foundation and restructure his other investments in a bid to keep his new job.

Norges Bank's announcement in March that hedge fund veteran Nicolai Tangen would run Norway's rainy-day assets from Sept. 1 triggered a backlash from a public watchdog as well as parliament over potential conflicts of interest. "I want to be CEO of the oil fund, and have only one objective: creating wealth for future generations," Tangen said in a statement on Monday.

His plan to put his 43% stake in AKO Capital in a blind trust was deemed insufficient by parliament's finance committee, jeopardizing the appointment and leading some lawmakers to call for central bank Governor Oeystein Olsen to quit. On Friday, Finance Minister Jan Tore Sanner summoned Olsen to a meeting and asked him to find a solution that would satisfy parliament's concerns.

In response, Tangen will now transfer "in perpetuity" his holding and dividend rights to a charitable foundation and will no longer have any ownership interest in AKO Capital, Norges Bank said in a statement. The charity, the AKO Foundation, says it supports charitable causes that improve education, promote the arts, or mitigate climate problems.

While Tangen had previously ruled out divesting his AKO stake, he had also described being chief executive of the wealth fund as a dream job.