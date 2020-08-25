Left Menu
Development News Edition

Talview Launches a Robust Remote Proctoring Solution for Exam Integrity: Talview Proview Live Proctoring

To learn more, visit https://www.talview.com/proview-live-proctoring or reach out at info@taview.com About Talview Launched in 2017, Talview's AI-powered candidate experience platform is the fastest way to remotely screen, interview, and test top talent and students.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 25-08-2020 10:23 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 10:23 IST
Talview Launches a Robust Remote Proctoring Solution for Exam Integrity: Talview Proview Live Proctoring

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global AI recruitment and remote proctoring leader, Talview, today announces the launch of Talview Proview Live Proctoring, a comprehensive platform that combines the power of AI-enabled automated proctoring with active human monitoring and intervention. This all-inclusive solution enables educational institutions, certification bodies, and organizations worldwide to deter cheating and administer secure end-to-end exams anytime, anywhere. The pandemic has necessitated alternative forms of testing the knowledge of students across the globe. Talview has seen a significant increase in the demand for its remote proctoring tools to facilitate a credible and secure remote online testing experience. With Talview Proview Live Proctoring, it will be foraying into the unexplored domain of hybrid proctoring by merging the best of both live and AI-led proctoring.

Here, a human proctor assisted by automated proctoring provides a double-check in real-time to maintain an exam's integrity while taking care of the candidate experience. Its prominent features include exam monitoring and intervention in real-time, live chat and announcement facility, AI-enabled facial recognition, two-factor authentication, easy integration with any test engine, multi-device compatibility, exhaustive report generation, test integrity scoring, and so much more.

What sets Talview apart from other EdTech providers is its robust proctoring technology that is highly scalable and cost-efficient, along with a thorough proctor empanelment & monitoring process ensuring high quality of service. Additionally, its contemporary UI and top-notch non-intrusive design make for a safe and secure candidate experience. It also has added security features like AI facial recognition, copy/paste blocking, test access restrictions, 360° test environment check, browser freezing, question paper watermarking, and much more, ensuring 100% integrity. "This is one more step toward our vision of enabling every individual to build the best career for themselves by facilitating affordable education, anywhere anytime," said Sanjoe Tom Jose, CEO at Talview.

Talview's education solutions are already successfully used by institutions such as City & Guilds, EWU, XLRI, DigiPen, CLFP, NITIE, Pitsco, LPP Learning, and more. To learn more, visit https://www.talview.com/proview-live-proctoring or reach out at info@taview.com About Talview Launched in 2017, Talview's AI-powered candidate experience platform is the fastest way to remotely screen, interview, and test top talent and students. Our chatbot, live and asynchronous video interviewing, assessments, and remote proctoring solutions use advanced NLP and AI technology to empower our clients to select high-quality applicants anytime and anywhere and administer tests and exams securely. With our 100% mobile experience, you can easily automate routine tasks, build talent pools, and integrate data seamlessly.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1243178/Talview_Proview_Live_Proctoring.jpg PWR PWR.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

It is not about a post, but about country: Kapil Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal, who is among the 23 party leaders who have written to Sonia Gandhi seeking an organisational overhaul, said on Tuesday that it is not about a post but about the country that matters most. A day after a st...

Roof of barrack collapses in Kanpur, policeman killed

A police constable was killed and three others were seriously injured when the roof of a barrack at the Reserve Police Lines here collapsed, a senior police official said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday night when the roof of ...

Rockies edge D-backs, snap seven-game skid

Trevor Story homered, Ryan Castellani returned to his hometown and earned his first major league win, and the Colorado Rockies ended a seven-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday in Phoenix. The Rockies w...

‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ sequel directors quit project over creative differences

Legendary Pictures has parted ways with Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel directors Andy and Ryan Tohill over creative differences, and has roped in indie filmmaker David Blue Garcia to fill up the position. The departure of Tohill brothers ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020