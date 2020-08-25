Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harisharaan Devgan pushing limits towards sustainable development, agriculture with a new dimension

Harisharaan Devgan, a man who turned a million dreams into the reality of engaging Organic farming into mainstream agriculture.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 12:45 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 12:06 IST
Harisharaan Devgan pushing limits towards sustainable development, agriculture with a new dimension
Harisharaan Devgan, Farmer & Founder of Niche.. Image Credit: ANI

Harisharaan Devgan, a man who turned a million dreams into the reality of engaging Organic farming into mainstream agriculture. Creating opportunities for thousands of farmers in this agriculture-oriented nation, he has initiated a revolution in the sector in the year 2007 by laying the foundation of Niche Agriculture Ltd, embarking a multimodal business modal linking several aspects of integrated farming.

Organic farming, rainwater harvesting, water conservation & chemical-free water table, animal husbandry, modern farming techniques, production of Ayurvedic herbs in a controlled environment, developing solutions for high productivity with low cost are different aspects of it. Around 3000 farmer families have been engaged in the 2000 hectare organic integrated farming which makes it one of the largest areas under organic cultivation.

Presently cultivating more than 50 verities of fruits, vegetables, and herbs, Pomegranate being the most prominent among all. Recently Devgan extended his arms into exploring the medicinal and commercial aspects of ten-thousand-year-old herb - Cannabis, popularly called Hemp. Apart from mainstream agriculture Niche Agriculture Ltd has initiated production of biofertilizer and bio manures from cow dung and urine of around 6000 Desi Indian cows, giving amazing agricultural yield compared to synthetic manures and chemical fertilizers.

In the year 2012, Harisharaan broadened the horizon of Niche Agriculture farming by including Hobby of Horse Racing in the list. Horses have always symbolized charisma and grace and starting from a single Thoroughbred horse - Black Diamond, Niche Racing is now home to more than 100 high breed horses active & retired, and also he is found of participating in the Renowned & derby races around India. Harisharaan Devgan always had a soft corner for films and believes storytelling to be one of the most efficient mediums of communication. In the year 2016, he founded - Niche Film Farms a film distribution company based in New Delhi.

Niche Film Farm was thus born to provide Indian audiences with the quality entertainment options in the form of movies from Bollywood, Hollywood, and regional cinema. Harisharaan Devgan has been a source of motivation and a figure to look upon by many, particularly the farmers working with him. He has always led the path staying behind as a constant source of energy.

His vision of linking the traditional Bharat with the new India is a renaissance, awakening the new dimension which was yet untouched. He has a strong belief of changing old lines in a book which repeatedly said once upon a time there was a poor farmer but today it can be said that Farmer is no more poor. Harisharaan Devgan believes in the narrative - "Once a farmer always a farmer"

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Euro zone yields rise ahead of German business morale survey

Euro zone government bond yields edged higher on Tuesday ahead of a German business morale survey that is widely expected to point towards a rebound in Europes largest economy from its worst quarter on record. Germanys Ifo Institute is due ...

U.S.-China trade optimism boosts European stocks, DAX at month high

Renewed optimism over a U.S.-China trade deal and a smaller-than-expected decline in German economic output fuelled a rally in European stocks on Tuesday, with Frankfurt shares hitting a 1-month high.The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0....

FACTBOX-Quotes from court hearings for New Zealand mosque shooter

The gunman who killed 51 Muslim worshippers in New Zealands worst mass shooting faces a life prison term, possibly without parole, with multi-day sentencing hearings taking place this week. Brenton Tarrant, an Australian, has pleaded guilty...

Scientists say Hong Kong man got coronavirus a second time

University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. Genetic tests revealed that a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020