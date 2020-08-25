Hong Kong stocks end lower as healthcare, property shares weigh

Hong Kong shares closed lower on Tuesday, dragged down by healthcare and property stocks. ** The Hang Seng index ended down 65.36 points or 0.26% at 25,486.22. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index shed 0.44% to close at 10,291.85. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking the healthcare sector declined 1.79%, while the property sector slid 1.09%. ** Shares in Chinese property developer Country Garden extended losses to 2.3% after its H1 core profit dropped due to delays in construction following the pandemic. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.36% at 3,373.58, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.13%. The tech-heavy ChiNext rose 0.63%, rallying for the second trading day. ** Markets in Hong Kong were less impacted by the news of the first documented instance of a re-infection of the novel coronavirus in a human. ** A Hong Kong man who recovered from COVID-19 was infected again four-and-a-half months later, researchers at the University of Hong Kong said on Monday. ** In the mainland, China reported its ninth consecutive day with no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 1.38%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 1.35%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.9108 per U.S. dollar at 0759 GMT, 0.12% firmer than the previous close of 6.919.