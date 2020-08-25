Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flipkart to move to 100% EV usage by 2030; joins Climate Group's EV100 initiative

In June last year, Flipkart had said it aims to replace nearly 40 per cent of delivery vans of Ekart (its logistics unit) with electric vehicles by March 2020, and that it was running pilots in Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. "We have seen great traction in the last 12 months or so.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 14:54 IST
Flipkart to move to 100% EV usage by 2030; joins Climate Group's EV100 initiative
Representative Image Image Credit: Reuters

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Tuesday said it will transition completely to the usage of electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030 as part of its sustainability efforts, and has joined the Climate Group's global electric mobility initiative, EV100. EV100 brings together companies committed to accelerating the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) and making electric transport the new normal by 2030. As a part of this commitment and to support wider adoption of EVs, Flipkart is committing to a phased integration of electric vehicles into the entire fleet (directly owned or leased corporate fleets) by 2030, Flipkart Head (Sustainability and Social Responsibility) Mahesh Pratap Singh told PTI.

"This will be done through placing requirements in service contracts, installing charging infrastructure close to its 1,400 supply chain premises, conducting awareness programs and incentivising delivery executives towards the use of electric vehicles," he said but declined to comment on the investments to be undertaken. In June last year, Flipkart had said it aims to replace nearly 40 per cent of delivery vans of Ekart (its logistics unit) with electric vehicles by March 2020, and that it was running pilots in Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

"We have seen great traction in the last 12 months or so. We now have EVs in 4-5 cities, there are pilots running in state capitals. We have 8-10 times more EVs on road than what we had a year ago. A combination of all these has given us the confidence to be able to take the pledge to go 100 per cent EVs," he said. Asked if the company has been able to meet the target of 40 per cent announced previously, Singh said: "we are making firm progress, it may be a bit off because of issues like COVID-19, but we are on track". Flipkart has already deployed EVs in Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Bhubaneswar. Pilots have been conducted in Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Lucknow and deployment will begin in September. Over the past year, Flipkart has worked towards creating a wide network of ecosystem partners across charging providers, regulators, policy makers, skill development agencies, aggregators and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to work on various areas. These include designing and the manufacturing of EVs optimised for e-commerce while supporting market demand for EVs to emerge as a mainstream mobility solution, Singh said.

The Indian government has been promoting use of electric vehicles (EVs) in India with a goal of reaching 30 per cent EV penetration by 2030. "As a homegrown company, we always pride ourselves in making e-commerce more inclusive, progressive and impactful for all our stakeholders, which also includes communities and the planet... "Our commitment to the Climate Group's EV100 initiative ties in with this larger vision of environmental sustainability and allows us to learn from the most forward-thinking global perspectives as part of the EV100 ecosystem," Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO of Flipkart Group, said in a statement.

With Flipkart's scale, scope and intense focus on sustainability agenda, the company believes it can play a significant role in not just fast-tracking the adoption of electric vehicles but also making clean mobility mainstream, he added. Divya Sharma, India Executive Director of Climate Group, said Flipkart will play a significant role in fostering innovation in technology and exchanging knowledge on e-mobility within its global network of committed businesses. "To help make swift emissions cuts and improve air quality for the long-term, we urge more Indian companies to follow suit, sending a powerful signal of support to policymakers wishing to see a faster roll-out of EVs," she added.

As part of the EV100 programme, Flipkart will also get an opportunity to learn from over 70 forward-looking companies from across the globe. Founded in 2004, Climate Group is an international non-profit organisation. Under the EV100 programme, it is working with companies across the globe to accelerate the transition to EVs. The transport sector is the fastest-growing contributor to climate change, accounting for 23 per cent of global energy-related greenhouse gas emissions and electric transport offers a major solution in cutting millions of tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions per year, as well as curbing transport related air and noise pollution, according to the Climate Group.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Astral Pipes Partners with MI, KKR and RCB in This 2020 Edition of IPL

AHMEDABAD, India, Aug. 25, 2020 PRNewswire -- Astral Pipes, Indias leading manufacturers of innovative drainage and piping systems, has established partnerships with three phenomenal teams, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Ch...

NGT directs CPCB to finalise emergency plans for storage, handling of hazardous substances

The National Green Tribunal Tuesday directed Central Pollution Control Board and Tamil Nadu pollution control board to finalise&#160;emergency plans&#160;for storage and handling of the hazardous substances within a month. A bench headed by...

'Tomb Raider' director Roar Uthaug to helm monster movie for Netflix

Filmmaker Roar Uthaug, known for the 2018 Tomb Raider reboot and the disaster movie The Wave, is set to direct Troll, a Norwegian monster film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Netflix film is inspired by the Scandinavian legend whi...

Kenosha protesters, police clash again after Black man shot

Anger over the shooting of a Black man by police spilled into the streets of Kenosha for a second night Monday, with police again firing tear gas at hundreds of protesters who defied a curfew, threw bottles and shot fireworks at law enforce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020