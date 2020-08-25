Left Menu
Development News Edition

Infrastructure spending can help spur economic activity: KPMG

As India faces its deepest recession since Independence, infrastructure spending can help spur economic activity and the involuntarily unemployed through job creation, global professional consulting services firm KPMG said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 15:27 IST
Infrastructure spending can help spur economic activity: KPMG
Aggregate demand can be reactivated by increasing public expenditure.. Image Credit: ANI

As India faces its deepest recession since Independence, infrastructure spending can help spur economic activity and the involuntarily unemployed through job creation, global professional consulting services firm KPMG said on Tuesday. The Rs 111 lakh crore National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) built on Infrastructure Vision 2025 should provide a timely stimulus to the economy, it said in a new report.

"Given the magnitude of COVID-19 pandemic and consequent pressure on resources, it is imperative that stakeholders reassess the priority of sectors and projects outlined in Infrastructure Vision 2025." Infrastructure spending is expected to have a multiplier effect on overall economic growth, primarily based on the Keynesian theory that aggregate demand can be reactivated by increasing public expenditure.

In addition, said KPMG, improved infrastructure will enhance the overall productive capacity of the economy and its global competitiveness. Typically, infrastructure projects are characterised by high capital intensity and long gestation periods, often leading to a funding gap. Public investment is key to filling this gap.

"The government should take stock of the project pipeline and review its expenditure and financing programmes to obtain optimal results and impacts," said Arun Kumar, Chairman and CEO of KPMG in India. Closing the infrastructure funding gap calls for developing financing solutions and placing more emphasis on collaboration and shared responsibilities across public, private and non-governmental organisations.

A prerequisite to this is an enabling governance and policy framework that fosters business growth and investor confidence while rethinking innovative investment and funding models to encourage private sector participation. Infrastructure Vision 2025's strategic goals are aligned with those of the UN's 2030 Sustainable Development Goals to improve the living standards of people.

The government now needs to focus on creating the conditions needed to secure funding for Infrastructure Vision 2025's delivery, thus helping India cater to urbanisation-led requirements, said the report. A well-planned pipeline and well-developed infrastructure can lead to the creation of valuable assets, build investor confidence, increase revenue and finance sources, grow businesses, generate employment, improve ease of living and enable inclusive growth, it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Wizz Air warns recovery could stall on travel restrictions

Hungarys Wizz Air warned its industry-leading recovery could stall as COVID-19 warnings and restrictions hamper travel across Europe, but said Britains quarantine rules had not led it reconsider long-term expansion plans there.The low-cost ...

Astral Pipes Partners with MI, KKR and RCB in This 2020 Edition of IPL

AHMEDABAD, India, Aug. 25, 2020 PRNewswire -- Astral Pipes, Indias leading manufacturers of innovative drainage and piping systems, has established partnerships with three phenomenal teams, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Ch...

NGT directs CPCB to finalise emergency plans for storage, handling of hazardous substances

The National Green Tribunal Tuesday directed Central Pollution Control Board and Tamil Nadu pollution control board to finalise&#160;emergency plans&#160;for storage and handling of the hazardous substances within a month. A bench headed by...

'Tomb Raider' director Roar Uthaug to helm monster movie for Netflix

Filmmaker Roar Uthaug, known for the 2018 Tomb Raider reboot and the disaster movie The Wave, is set to direct Troll, a Norwegian monster film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Netflix film is inspired by the Scandinavian legend whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020