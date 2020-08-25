Left Menu
Power Grid inks MoU with ACTREC to build modular operation theatre

The state-run company has signed a MoU with the Advance Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC), Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) for construction of 'PowerGrid OT Complex', a modular operation theatre complex in Navi Mumbai, Power Grid said in a statement. TMC is a Cancer Research Institute under the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India.

Power Grid Corporation on Tuesday said it has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ACTREC for construction of an operation theatre complex in Navi Mumbai. The state-run company has signed a MoU with the Advance Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC), Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) for construction of 'PowerGrid OT Complex', a modular operation theatre complex in Navi Mumbai, Power Grid said in a statement.

TMC is a Cancer Research Institute under the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India. The MoU was signed by V K Singh, Director (Personnel), Power Grid Corporation and Sudeep Gupta, Director, ACTREC, TMC.

Power Grid Corporation under its CSR initiatives is extending financial support to the tune of Rs 26.40 crore for developing this modular operation theatre complex (14 numbers). The complex will ensure a high degree of sterility to prevent infections, help in reduction of health care costs, improve outcomes and ensure treatment of more patients.

The company had earlier signed a MoU with TMC in 2016-17 for providing financial assistance of Rs 30 crore for construction of a radiation research unit at ACTREC with the objective to provide ambulatory and in-patient care for patients requiring treatment with integrated nuclear therapy. The total project cost of Rs 60 crore for this ground plus 7 floor building is being funded in the ratio of 50:50 by Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Government of India and Power Grid Corporation.

