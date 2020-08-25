Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P 500 inches higher on trade, vaccine developments

On the economics front, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence index plunged to a 6-year low this month, while a report from the Commerce Department showed sales of new homes in July surged to a more than 13-1/2-year high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 127.58 points, or 0.45%, to 28,180.88, the S&P 500 gained 3.59 points, or 0.10%, to 3,434.87 and the Nasdaq Composite added 40.43 points, or 0.36%, to 11,420.15.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 23:39 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500 inches higher on trade, vaccine developments

The S&P 500 edged higher on Tuesday, with a drop in Apple stock capping gains from positive developments in U.S.-China trade and fresh progress in the medical battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were up modestly, on track to close at record highs. But the Dow, which has yet to reclaim its February high, was firmly in the red. "The market's struggling," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago. "Investors are done with the earnings season and they're staring at the upcoming election wondering what's next."

"We're looking at a market that's richly valued that investors are starting to think about rebalancing a bit." Apple Inc weighed heaviest on all three indexes, its stock retreating 1.6% days ahead of its 4-to-1 stock split.

That split, which will reduce Apple's weight in the Dow, prompted a reshuffle in the blue-chip industrial average, with Salesforce.com replacing Exxon Mobil Corp, Amgen Inc taking Pfizer Inc's spot, and Raytheon Technologies Corp ousted by Honeywell International Inc . Salesforce.com, Amgen and Honeywell shares were up between about 3% and 5%.

Trade officials in Washington and Beijing reaffirmed their commitment to Phase One of a bilateral trade deal, but goodwill between the countries soured as China called a U.S. spy plane's flight through a no-fly zone a "naked provocation." British drugmaker AstraZeneca has begun trials of its antibody-based drug for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19, the latest development in a global race to combat the pandemic.

Later in the week the Kansas City Fed will convene its virtual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium, with U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell expected to speak. On the economics front, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence index plunged to a 6-year low this month, while a report from the Commerce Department showed sales of new homes in July surged to a more than 13-1/2-year high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 127.58 points, or 0.45%, to 28,180.88, the S&P 500 gained 3.59 points, or 0.10%, to 3,434.87 and the Nasdaq Composite added 40.43 points, or 0.36%, to 11,420.15. Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, four were in positive territory, with communications services enjoying the largest percentage gain.

American Airlines Group Inc dropped 2.8% after announcing it would layoff 19,000 employees in October unless the government extends airline payroll aid. Electronics chain Best Buy Inc beat analysts' second-quarter sales expectations but warned of a current quarter slowdown following the work-from-home demand surge. Its shares were off 4.6%.

Medtronic rose 2.8% after the medical device maker's quarterly profit beat consensus. The company said a revival in elective surgeries was boosting demand. Salesforce.com is expected to post results after the bell.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.45-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.07-to-1 ratio favored advancers. The S&P 500 posted 27 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 54 new highs and 22 new lows.

TRENDING

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

Nokia launches four new phones in India: Specs and pricing details

Ambrane Pulse smartwatch with 10-day battery life launched for Rs 3,499

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former U.S. VP Gore says Trump is putting 'knee on the neck of democracy'

Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore on Tuesday accused President Donald Trump of trying to put his knee on the neck of democracy by undermining mail-in voting and sowing doubts, without evidence, about the integrity of the Nov. 3 election.He...

3 days of rains in Pakistan kill 90, disrupt life in Karachi

Three days of monsoon rains have killed at least 90 people and damaged at least a thousand homes across Pakistan, the countrys national disaster management agency said Tuesday, as another spell of heavy rain lashed the port city of Karachi....

U.N. Security Council president dismisses U.S. sanctions move on Iran

The president of the U.N. Security Council, Indonesia, said on Tuesday it was not in the position to take further action on a U.S. bid to trigger a return of all U.N. sanctions on Iran because there is no consensus in the 15-member body. Th...

UN council rejects US demand to `snap back' Iran sanctions

The president of the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday rejected the Trump administrations demand to restore all U.N. sanctions on Iran, a move that drew an angry rebuke from the U.S. ambassador who accused opponents of supporting terrorists....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020