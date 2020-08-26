Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip from 2-year top as economic strains pile up

Asian stocks eased from a two-year high on Wednesday, as a mixed bag of economic data had investors a touch more circumspect about the global recovery, while oil jumped to a five-month peak owing to a hurricane disrupting output in the Gulf of Mexico. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.1% after hitting its highest since mid-2018 on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2020 08:41 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 08:41 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip from 2-year top as economic strains pile up

Asian stocks eased from a two-year high on Wednesday, as a mixed bag of economic data had investors a touch more circumspect about the global recovery, while oil jumped to a five-month peak owing to a hurricane disrupting output in the Gulf of Mexico.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.1% after hitting its highest since mid-2018 on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei was off 0.1%. The U.S. dollar nursed small losses in currency trading, though moves were muted ahead of a key Thursday speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in which he is expected to outline the central bank's next steps.

A day ago, investors had been cheered by signs of progress - or at least the lack of deterioration - in Sino-U.S. trade relations. But as company earnings season wraps up, and focus comes back to economic data, the outlook is turning murkier. Consumer confidence dropped to a more than six-year low in the United States this month, data showed on Tuesday, overshadowing a boom in new home sales.

"If you look at the macro numbers, a lot of the improvement in Q2 seems to be slowing down in momentum," said Tai Hui, Hong Kong-based J.P. Morgan Asset Management's chief market strategist in Asia. "Central banks and governments are not really announcing anything new, and so markets are in a bit of a sideways move at this point in time."

In commodity markets oil prices hung on to overnight gains as U.S. producers closed offshore output and battened down as Hurricane Laura drives toward the Gulf coast. Producers evacuated 310 offshore facilities and shut 1.56 million barrels per day of crude output, 84% of Gulf of Mexico's offshore production - near the 90% outage that Hurricane Katrina brought 15 years ago.

Brent crude futures sat by a five-month high touched on Tuesday at $45.95 a barrel and U.S. crude futures likewise held steady at $43.31 a barrel, though analysts believe the lift is temporary. "As Hurricane Laura fades, oil markets will once again return to the grim reality of challenging demand growth and significant excess capacity," said Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Vivek Dhar in a note. "While global oil demand is expected to trend higher from here, total oil consumption isn't expected to return to pre-COVID levels until 2022."

WAITING FOR JAY With a light data calendar for the rest of the day, currency and bond markets are firmly focused on Powell's Thursday speech.

Stronger-than-expected business sentiment in a German survey on Tuesday had again underpinned the euro by buttressing markets' belief that the continent can bounce back from the coronavirus faster than the United States. The common currency last sat at $1.1824, but risks to the downside abound thanks to stretched positioning and the possibility that Powell does not sound as dovish as investors expect - particularly on the issue of inflation targeting.

"Dovish expectations seem to be quite loaded for this event, and the dollar may bounce if Powell disappoints the doves," said OCBC Bank currency strategist Terence Wu. Overnight, investors had lapped up $50 billion of two-year U.S. Treasuries at auction but the long end of the yield curve steepened as some prepared for the prospect of higher inflation.

The yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. government debt crept higher from the New York close during the Asia session to sit at 0.6949% and the move weighed on the yen as the better returns tend to attract Japanese investors. The yen was last at 106.45 per dollar. Gold was steady at $1.930.80 an ounce and S&P 500 future traded flat in Asia.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

Nokia launches four new phones in India: Specs and pricing details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

14 more COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram

Fourteen new coronavirus cases have been reported from Mizoram, taking the total cases in the state to 967, according to the health bulletin issued by the State government on Wednesday. Of the 14 newly reported cases, six of them are from A...

N. Korean leader calls for readiness against virus, typhoon

In a rare display of urgency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held his third high-level political conference in as many weeks, where he raised alarm about the nations coronavirus response and a typhoon forecast to hit the country early Thur...

4 held, 10 stolen vehicles recovered in Bhubaneswar

Four persons were arrested and ten stolen vehicles were allegedly recovered from them by the police on Tuesday.Out of the four arrested, the police alleged that two were involved in stealing them while two had bought these stolen vehicles. ...

Woodruff, Brewers hold off Reds

Brandon Woodruff pitched out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the fifth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers did all their scoring in the fourth to hand the visiting Cincinnati Reds a fourth straight loss, 3-2 on Tuesday night. All five of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020