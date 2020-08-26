Bajaj Allianz launches pet dog policy

Private non-life insurer Bajaj Allianz has launched a pet dog insurance policy that offers mortality benefits along with accident and hospitalization cover among others. Any domesticated dog, aged three months to 10 years can be insured for a starting premium of Rs 315, and it can be done without any medical tests, the Pune based company said.

The policy cannot be bought by a dog breeder or by those who use them for commercial gains like ramp shows among others, it added. The policy covers treatment of any injury/surgery or mortality resulting from any accident from the day of the policy issuance, without any waiting period, the company said.

It provides comprehensive coverage to domesticated pet dogs of indigenous origin, pedigree, non-pedigree, cross-bred, and also exotic breeds over the lifetime of the dogs. It consists of one mandatory cover namely surgery and hospitalization cover and six optional covers for mortality benefit, terminal diseases, long term care, OPD cover, theft/lost/straying and third party liability cover and all come without any waiting period, said Tapan Singhel, the managing director of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.

The digital-focused general insurer Digit Insurance had in January 2019 launched a pet insurance product in the country in partnership with the US-based firm Vetina.