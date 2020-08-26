Left Menu
Global FIRST by India to help fast-track vaccine development...Clinical trial start-up time reduced by 75 per cent

When COVID-19 pandemic threatened the world, India was the first to appropriately identify the risk followed by prioritisation and concerted efforts to contain and minimise the losses to the nation foreseen due to economy paralysis.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-08-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 23:06 IST
Dr Vasudeo Ginde. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 26 (ANI/Mediawire): When COVID-19 pandemic threatened the world, India was the first to appropriately identify the risk followed by prioritisation and concerted efforts to contain and minimise the losses to the nation foreseen due to economy paralysis. With Digital Health Mission from Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi receiving a massive response, there has been an immense sense of urgency in the medical research fraternity in India. Global research arena has acclaimed the Wide-Angle-Insights platform developed by eminent medical research specialists from India which is dedicated to facilitate bringing safer new medicines and vaccines, faster to patients through integrated data sciences, advanced algorithms, and Artificial Intelligence.

More than being a truly "Made in India", this "First in the World" platform is created entirely by Indian researchers armed with AI to bring practical solutions and to accelerate the development of a COVID-19 vaccine. The brain behind creation of this platform which could install India at the apex of the global fight against COVID-19 is Dr Vasudeo Ginde, an eminent clinical researcher in new drugs and vaccines.

Considering the enormity of COVID-19 pandemic, global demands have concentrated on technological data science advances to drug development and processing them for use in real-time. Integration and amalgamation of data resources and their implementation is traditionally hampered leading to a huge time lag for results. The focus in a clinical trial is thus shifted on the integration of all data sources in real-time. This Cloud-based platform inherently handles vitals such as electronic patient consent, randomisation, monitoring, safety management, data collection, risk management, medical monitoring and analysis on a real-time basis. The electronic patient diary developed as part of the platform with digital hands-free enrolment, self-monitoring, and reporting via smartphone ensures robust patient engagement.

Wide-Angle-Insights platform went 100 per cent live with two large clinical trials and was able to compress start-up timelines from 12 weeks to 3 weeks. As an industry record, this is bound to fast-track COVID-19 vaccine development for India. While India has recorded many firsts in scientific innovation since time immemorial, it is hoped that the Wide-Angle-Insights platform wins hands down in mitigation of human fight against the COVID-19 Pandemic.

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

