Left Menu
Development News Edition

IAEA and Iran agree to enhance mutual trust to facilitate implementation of CSA

After intensive bilateral consultations, Iran and the IAEA reached an agreement on the resolution of the safeguards implementation issues specified by the IAEA, in good faith.

IAEA | Updated: 27-08-2020 09:46 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 09:46 IST
IAEA and Iran agree to enhance mutual trust to facilitate implementation of CSA
The IAEA verification activities will proceed in accordance with the CSA and the AP, and the IAEA’s standard verification practice as implemented for all States with CSAs and APs on an equal basis and without discrimination. Image Credit: Twitter(@iaeaorg)

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Islamic Republic of Iran (Iran) agreed to further reinforce their cooperation and enhance mutual trust to facilitate the full implementation of Iran's Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement (CSA) and the Additional Protocol (AP) thereto, which is provisionally applied by Iran since 16 January 2016.

After intensive bilateral consultations, Iran and the IAEA reached an agreement on the resolution of the safeguards implementation issues specified by the IAEA, in good faith. In this regard, Iran is voluntarily providing the IAEA with access to the two locations specified by the IAEA and facilitating the IAEA verification activities to resolve these issues. Dates for the IAEA access and the verification activities have been agreed. The IAEA verification activities will proceed in accordance with the CSA and the AP, and the IAEA's standard verification practice as implemented for all States with CSAs and APs on an equal basis and without discrimination.

In the context of resolution GOV/2015/72 adopted by the Board of Governors on 15 December 2015, the IAEA and Iran recognize that these safeguards implementation issues are exclusively related to nuclear material and activities subject to safeguards under the CSA and the AP.

In this present context, based on analysis of available information to the IAEA, the IAEA does not have further questions to Iran and further requests for access to locations other than those declared by Iran under its CSA and AP.

Both sides recognize the independence, impartiality and professionalism of the IAEA continue to be essential in the fulfilment of its verification activities.

The IAEA will continue to take into consideration Iran's security concerns, by protecting all safeguards confidential information in accordance with the IAEA's Statute, the relevant provisions of the CSA and the AP, and the established IAEA confidentiality regime, standards and procedures.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's COVID-19 death toll rises to 62,076

Mexico City Mexico, Aug 27 ANISputnik The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 626 to 62,076 within the past 24 hours, Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at the Health Ministry, said. He also said ...

Sushant Singh Rajput's father calls for 'murderer' Rhea Chakraborty's arrest

In a fresh turn of events, KK Singh, the father of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Thursday alleged that Rhea Chakraborty is the murderer of his son and demanded her arrest by the probe agency. Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to m...

Naquin ignites late rally to get Indians past Twins

Tyler Naquin ripped a go-ahead RBI double to ignite a three-run eighth inning and propel the Cleveland Indians to a 6-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. Jose Ramirez belted a three-run homer in the third inning and Greg Allen ...

Cardinals' Wong walks to walk-off win over Royals

Kolten Wong drew a bases-loaded walk to cap a ninth-inning rally and lift the St. Louis Cardinals to a 6-5 victory over the visiting Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night. The Cardinals trailed 5-2 heading into the bottom of the ninth but s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020