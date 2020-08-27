Left Menu
Elcon Banshu Wiring System (EBWS) Celebrates 1st Anniversary on 27th August 2020

Elcon Banshu Wiring System (EBWS), a tier-I automotive wiring harness manufacturer, are celebrating their first anniversary today. Without any doubt, tremendous efforts have been made in the year gone by.

ANI | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 27-08-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 18:58 IST
EBWS logo. Image Credit: ANI

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI/PRNewswire): Elcon Banshu Wiring System (EBWS), a tier-I automotive wiring harness manufacturer, are celebrating their first anniversary today. Without any doubt, tremendous efforts have been made in the year gone by. The company touched more than 25 customers, which come from industry segments: Two-wheelers, Off-highway, Industrial, and Automotive Tier-1s. Hundreds of line items quotation to these customers have been processed in the last one year. The motivation is that they have assurance from more than five customers. Additionally, with many, there is discussion at different stages.

Though things have slowed down due to the pandemic, the management is not worried about it. On their heels, they are marching ahead, in the belief that it is all about offering a value-added solution to their customers. Their apex management also resonates with the same views:

Mr. Akihiko Yoneda, President Banshu Group Japan: "I am Akihiko Yoneda, the owner of Banshu, Japan. I would like to send you congratulations on the 1st anniversary of EBWS India. The world is currently in a terrible storm of a pandemic, known as COVID-19. However, we must not just wait for the storm to pass. By solving current problems as well as improving our operations, technologies and systems, once the storm has passed, we must rekindle, Banshu EBWS, which is growing faster than ever! We all pray for the good health of EBWS team members and wish for the great future from faraway Japan, but in spirit, very close to you all.

Again, may I send you congratulations on your first anniversary today. Thank you"

Mr. Deddy Harsono, Vice President PT Banshu Indonesia: "My name is Deddy Harsono, one of the founders of EBWS from Banshu Indonesia. On this special day, I want to congratulate all the team members of EBWS for the first anniversary. Thank you for being part of our company's journey this year, we greatly appreciate and value your hard work. We know COVID-19 has affected all of us. Not only in India but also in Indonesia and Japan. But we have high hopes that Banshu and EBWS are the answer for wiring harness needs in the future. Thank you for your hard-work. Happy first anniversary!

Thank you." Mr. Rendhika Harsono, Director EBWS India:

"I am Rendhika Harsono from Banshu group Indonesia. On this special day, I would like to wish for the first anniversary of EBWS. EBWS is moving forward and growing, becoming one of the global players in harness industry as well as automotive components. We know, the challenges will be very tight and high. Covid-19 Pandemic has changed the world economic road-map, changed the supply chain order as well as our business mindset. However, we are very sure, EBWS will achieve the dream of becoming a significant player in the wiring harness industry. Finally, we welcome all of the members of EBWS to enjoy the experiences as well as challenges ahead, in achieving growth together. Yes we can..."

Mr. Vishal Sharma, MD EBWS India: "Today, we are celebrating the 1st anniversary. It has been an exquisiting journey thus far!

I am grateful to everyone involved for their unflinching support to establish EBWS as a world-class company. Though the current year is full of challenges. Even in the pandemic period, EBWS has managed to add new customers, projects and some of the projects are in final stage with our customers. It is our customer's trust that is driving us to give our 100 per cent. Slowly but surely, in the not too distant future, we will become a preferred wiring harness supplier in the Indian market."

Congratulations to EBWS TEAM, BOD and Happy 1st Anniversary of EBWS." Mr. B S Rai, COO EBWS India:

"Really thrilling to celebrate the first anniversary. The journey has been exciting so far. As always, the future is bright, so is true for Elcon Banshu Wiring System (EBWS), as long as we offer a value-added solution to our customers. We are optimistic as ever, unfazed by the ongoing situation and believe that every cloud has a silver lining.

Initially, we had envisaged for the investment of INR 20 Crore and plant size of 45000 square feet but the way discussions are maturing, the investment will go up. Also, we foresee the commencement of second plant activities against the initial plan of one. We plan to achieve a minimum turnover of USD 20 Million in the year 2021-22 and mass hiring to commence soon." This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

