Left Menu
Development News Edition

London stocks end lower as weak earnings weigh

London stocks ended Thursday on the back foot as earning updates from firms like Rolls-Royce underlined the extent of corporate damage inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic, while Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell's speech brought few surprises. The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.8%, with banks , mining companies and energy stocks leading the declines.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 21:29 IST
London stocks end lower as weak earnings weigh

London stocks ended Thursday on the back foot as earning updates from firms like Rolls-Royce underlined the extent of corporate damage inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic, while Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell's speech brought few surprises.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.8%, with banks , mining companies and energy stocks leading the declines. Rolls-Royce slipped 1.2% to a more than three-week low after sinking to a first-half underlying loss before tax of 3.2 billion pounds ($4.2 billion). The wider aero and defence index lost 0.4%.

The Fed rolled out an aggressive new strategy to restore the United States to full employment and lift inflation back to healthier levels in a world where weak inflation, low interest rates, and slow growth appear here to stay. "Beyond that the speech was pretty surprise free, Powell saving plenty for September's official Fed meeting. And while this didn’t do anything for the wider markets, the US indices celebrated his statement," said Connor Campbell, financial analyst at SpreadEx.

Trillions of dollars in stimulus has sent global equity benchmarks back to their pre-pandemic highs, but the UK's FTSE 100 is still about 21% below that level as the economy struggles to recover from a record crash in the second quarter. Data on Thursday showed British car production rose sharply in July but is still well below last year's level, while another set of figures showed firms in the services industry cut jobs rapidly in the three months to August to ride out the pandemic.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 edged 0.1% lower but most of its declines were contained as specialist mortgage lender OneSavings Bank surged 15.7% on reporting a 2% rise in its underlying net loan book. Hays Plc, one of the world's biggest recruitment agencies fell 0.4% as it posted a 12% fall in annual net fees, while advertising company WPP rose 6.5% as it resumed its dividend after beating dire forecasts for second-quarter trading.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New UK coronavirus cases jump to highest since June 12

Britain reported its biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases since June 12 on Thursday, although for now infection rates remain well below those in Spain, France and other parts of Europe suffering a second wave of the disease.The gover...

Wisconsin police officer who shot Jacob Blake is 31-year-old with 7 years on the force

The white police officer who shot Jacob Blake, paralyzing the Black man and setting off civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has served on the citys police force for seven years and once told a local newspaper he had always wanted to be a po...

Security forces rescue 34 stranded people in JK as rivers, streams surge

Security forces Thursday acted swiftly to save 34 stranded people from drowning in different water bodies in Jammu region where major rivers and streams are in spate due to incessant rains over the past three days, officials said. The peopl...

Not legally possible to allow Indian lawyer to represent Jadhav: Pak

Pakistan said on Thursday that it was not legally possible to allow a lawyer from India to represent Indian prisoner on death row Kulbhushan Jadhav in a court in this country. Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri was aske...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020